[Watch] Team India train hard at Edgbaston ahead of rescheduled fifth Test vs England

Indian players toiled hard during their practice session in Birmingham on Thursday (June 30) ahead of the highly anticipated rescheduled fifth Test against hosts England.

Team India stars were seen doing some catching practice before hitting the nets. Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster for the series, gave fans a glimpse of the recent training session.

The one-off Test is scheduled to begin on Friday (July 1) at Edgbaston in Birmingham. It is worth mentioning that the first four fixtures of the five-match series were played last year. India currently have a 2-1 lead in the red-ball rubber.

Who will be India's captain for rescheduled fifth England Test?

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is racing against time to be fit for the crucial Test series decider. The opener has tested positive for COVID-19 and it remains to be seen if he will be able to recover for the contest.

Sharma hasn't travelled to Birmingham with the rest of the squad and is currently under isolation in Leicester. He is set to undergo another COVID-19 test on Thursday.

Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be appointed captain for the series decider if Sharma is ruled out. Furthermore, opening batter Mayank Agarwal has been added to India's squad for the Test as a cover for Sharma.

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk) and Mayank Agarwal.

