"Not everyone gets to live a day like this" - Twitterati reacts to Hardik Pandya's all-round heroics in 1st T20I vs England

Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya showcased tremendous form during the side's T20I series opener against England at Southampton on Thursday, July 7. The right-hander emerged as the top contributor with both bat and ball in the encounter and was declared the 'Player of the Match'.

India won the toss and elected to bat first in the fixture. Hardik Pandya was the top scorer for the team. He struck his maiden T20I half-century and contributed with 51 runs off just 33 deliveries.

Pandya's heroics with the bat helped the Men in Blue post an impressive total of 198 on the board. The 28-year-old also made a significant impact with the ball, picking up four wickets in the match.

He finished with figures of 4/33 from his full quota of four overs. It is worth mentioning that Hardik Pandya registered his career-best figures with both bat and ball in T20Is in this game.

Fans heaped praise on Pandya for his stunning performances against England in the first T20I of the three-match series.

Here are some of the reactions:

Aejas @aejaspasha88 @BCCI @hardikpandya7

Hardik should capitan team india for odi & T20 as well

@hardikpandya7 has to be made T20 captain wat a fabulous all round performance.Hardik should capitan team india for odi & T20 as well

Aman🥵 @PeewPeewPeewww @englandcricket As an honest England fan, I declare Hardik Pandya as England's new father @englandcricket As an honest England fan, I declare Hardik Pandya as England's new father

Yash @yjoshi976 148 All out!!! Wht a game!! Hardik Pandya Remember the Name!! #India One sided domination by India against England148 All out!!! Wht a game!! Hardik Pandya Remember the Name!! #ENGvIND One sided domination by India against England 😎😎 148 All out!!! Wht a game!! Hardik Pandya Remember the Name!! #ENGvIND #India

Rishabh Saxena @redmanrishabh 🥂 Not everyone gets to live a day like this @hardikpandya7 Not everyone gets to live a day like this @hardikpandya7. 🇮🇳🥂

Sanchit Desai @sanchitd43

#ENGvIND The story of Hardik Pandya's comeback in 2022 is one of the best sporting stories you will ever hear of. What a fighter man, what a player. So good to finally have him play at his best for the team. The story of Hardik Pandya's comeback in 2022 is one of the best sporting stories you will ever hear of. What a fighter man, what a player. So good to finally have him play at his best for the team. #ENGvIND

SOMEDAY WHEN PANDYA WILL RECOGNIZE ME ~ MEHAK @oneieedirection

A comeback?

Man gotta see today's match on repeat coz

@hardikpandya7 YOU MADE IT

like oh GOD my idol is the only Indian player to score a half-century and take 4 wickets

Wohoooo

So proud and happy

GOD bless you love

A comeback?

Man gotta see today's match on repeat coz

@hardikpandya7 YOU MADE IT

like oh GOD my idol is the only Indian player to score a half-century and take 4 wickets

Wohoooo

So proud and happy

GOD bless you love

You were meant to rise

Indian bowlers did a spectacular job to bundle out England for 148 runs in 19.3 overs. The visitors secured a dominant 50-run victory in the contest to go 1-0 up in the white-ball rubber.

Rohit Sharma becomes the first ever captain to win 13 consecutive T20Is after Hardik Pandya fires India to victory

With India's stunning 50-run victory over England, Rohit Sharma has now become the first captain to win 13 T20I games on the trot. Furthermore, it is also Sharma's 15th consecutive win after becoming the full-time skipper of the national side.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Rohit Sharma becomes the first ever captain to win 13 consecutive matches in T20I history



𝕮𝖆𝖕𝖙𝖆𝖎𝖓 𝕴𝖓𝖈𝖗𝖊𝖉𝖎𝖇𝖑𝖊!



Rohit Sharma becomes the first ever captain to win 13 consecutive matches in T20I history

The right-hander was ruled out of the rescheduled fifth Test against England due to COVID-19. He made his cricketing return in the first fixture of the T20I series and will be aiming to secure a thumping series win over the hosts.

India and England are scheduled to lock horns in the second T20I of the series on Saturday, July 9. The match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

