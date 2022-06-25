[Watch] "Has he come here for you?" - Virat Kohli gets angry at fan for bothering Kamlesh Nagarkoti during warm-up match at Leicester

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli recently lost his cool after some spectators allegedly bullied Kamlesh Nagarkoti during the side's four-day warmup match against Leicestershire.

A video has gone viral on social media in which Virat Kohli can be seen questioning a fan over his behavior. The fan can be heard telling the former India captain that he just wanted a photograph with Kamlesh Nagarkoti, but the player didn't respond to his multiple requests.

He mentioned that he had taken a leave from his job for the match and hence deserved to get a picture with Nagarkoti. Kohli responded by saying that the youngster had come for the match and not for the particular spectator.

Kohli can be heard saying:

"Has he come here for you? He is here for the match."

Watch the video here:

akshat @ReignOfVirat

But no one will talk about this where Kohli got angry when crowd was bullying nagarkoti in recent practice match People talk about Surya Kumar yadav incident on how arrogant and egoistic Virat Kohli treat youngstersBut no one will talk about this where Kohli got angry when crowd was bullying nagarkoti in recent practice match People talk about Surya Kumar yadav incident on how arrogant and egoistic Virat Kohli treat youngstersBut no one will talk about this where Kohli got angry when crowd was bullying nagarkoti in recent practice match❤️ https://t.co/TdIeUSPLTA

It is worth mentioning that Nagarkoti isn't a part of India's squad for the rescheduled fifth Test against England. He is travelling with the team as one of the net bowlers.

Virat Kohli returned to cricketing action with a warmup match against Leicestershire. The right-hander got off to a good start but couldn't convert it into a big one and was dismissed for 33 during India's first innings.

India vs England 2022 Test series

India and England are scheduled to battle it out in a one-off Test beginning July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The two sides played the first four fixtures of the five-match series last year.

The fifth Test had to be postponed back then due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

India currently lead the series by 2-1. Following their red-ball encounter, the two cricketing giants will lock horns in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

India's squad for the England Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk).

Interested in sports other than cricket? Find more details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far