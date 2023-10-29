India vs England, 2023 World Cup Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India will meet England in match number 29 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. The Men in Blue are second in the points table, with 10 points from five games, winning all of their matches. England are languishing in last position, with a solitary win from five games.

The Men in Blue ended their jinx against New Zealand in ICC events with a four-wicket win in Dharamsala a week ago. Bowling first, India did well to restrict the Kiwis to 273 as comeback pacer Mohammed Shami starred with 5/54. Virat Kohli then anchored yet chase, scoring 95 off 104.

England came up with yet another lackluster performance in the 2023 World Cup to keep Sri Lanka’s qualification hopes alive. Batting first in Bengaluru, they bundled out for 156 as Ben Stokes (43 off 73) was the only batter to cross the 40-run mark. Sri Lanka romped home in the chase, getting to the target in 25.4 overs, with eight wickets in hand.

India vs England, 2023 World Cup: Telecast channel list in India

The India vs England 2023 World Cup match will be live telecast on Star Sports network channels in India. According to the Disney Star TV guide, the IND vs ENG match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Expand Tweet

The coverage of the game will begin at 12:30 PM, while the match will start at 2:00 IST. The toss will be held at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs England, 2023 World Cup: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs England 2023 World Cup match will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the World Cup clash for free on the mobile app.

India vs England, 2023 World Cup: Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan.

England squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson.