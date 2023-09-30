India vs England, 2023 World Cup warm-up match telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will take on defending champions England in their first warm-up match of the 2023 World Cup at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, September 30. Both sides will be keen to utilize the opportunity and get some practice heading into the main event.

The Men in Blue have had an impressive run in one-day cricket lately. They lifted the Asia Cup with some comprehensive performances, which included a thumping victory over Sri Lanka in the final. Team India also beat Australia 2-1 in the three-match one-day series at home, which was the last international assignment for both teams ahead of the final.

As for England, they will be one of the favorites to lift the trophy. They were excellent in the home series against New Zealand, crushing the Kiwis 3-1 in the four-match one-day series earlier this month. Teams are likely to have a tough time against England if some of their key players maintain their great form heading into the World Cup.

India vs England, 2023 World Cup Warm-up match: Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches in India will be available on Star Sports network channels. As per Star Sports’ Instagram handle, the India-England game will be live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

The live coverage of the warm-up game will start at 12:30 PM IST. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

India vs England, 2023 World Cup Warm-up match: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the ICC World Cup 2023 India vs England warm-up match will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. Fans can watch the match for free on the mobile app.

IND vs ENG, 2023 World Cup Warm-up match: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur

England: Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson