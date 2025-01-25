India vs England 2025, 2nd T20I: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list, and pitch report

Team India are taking on England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on Saturday, January 25 in the second T20I of the five-match series. The Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the series by blowing away the Englishmen by seven wickets, with 43 balls to spare, in the opening game in Kolkata.

India won the first and fielded first at the iconic Eden Gardens. Most of their bowlers came up with crucial spells as the visitors were bowled out for 132 in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh (4-17) began the damage by sending back Phil Salt (0) and Ben Duckett (4). In the process, he also became India's leading T20I wicket-taker.

Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy contributed his impressive run with the ball, claiming 3-23 in four overs. The mystery spinner got the major scalps of Harry Brook (17), Liam Livingstone (0) and Jos Buttler (68). Axar Patel also chipped in with two wickets. In the chase, Abhishek Sharma (79 off 34) was unstoppable as he slammed five fours and eight sixes.

Today's IND vs ENG toss result

Team India have won the toss and opted to bowl first again. Suryakumar Yadav said:

“Looks a good track. We practiced here last night, there was a bit of dew. Hoping the wicket will get better in the evening.”

India have two changes to their playing XI. Nitish Reddy (ruled out of series) and Rinku Singh (ruled out of next two T20Is) are out; local boy Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel are in.

For England, Jacob Bethell is unwell, so Jamie Smith comes in, while Brydon Carse replaces Gus Atkinson.

IND vs ENG - Today's match playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Philip Salt (w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Today's IND vs ENG pitch report

Nick Knight reckons there’s a good covering of grass on the surface, but most of it is pretty dead. He feels the quick bowlers will look to bowl into the surface. The former England batter doesn’t think there's going to be an extravagant bounce but expects spinners to get a little bit of bounce. Deep Dasgupta adds that the surface is a very good one to bat on, which might get a little slow because of the black soil.

Today's IND vs ENG match complete players list

India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana, Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Philip Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse

IND vs ENG - Today's match umpires

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Virender Sharma

Third umpire: Rohan Pandit

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

