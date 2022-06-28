"Under Rahul Dravid, India will play a more traditional form of Test cricket than England" - Graeme Swann ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann believes that Team India will adopt a more traditional approach when compared to England under head coach Rahul Dravid in Test cricket.

Speaking to TOI, Swann stated that India were a better team than England last year. However, he pointed out that England are now a revamped side under the new leadership of skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that it would be good for Test cricket if more teams made changes to their management and mindset like England have.

Graeme Swann explained:

"I think under (coach) Rahul Dravid, India will play a more traditional form of Tests than England. Last year this time, India were a far better Test team than England were. But it will be exciting if more teams can change the personnel and the mindset like England have. It will be good for Tests."

After several underwhelming outings in red-ball cricket, England have bounced back by completing a 3-0 Test series win at home over New Zealand. The Three Lions will want to continue their stunning form against India as well in the impending one-off Test.

India and England are scheduled to play the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 1. The contest is a must-win one for the hosts as India have a 2-1 lead to their name.

"You might see some good spin bowling from England at Edgbaston" - Graeme Swann

Jack Leach was adjudged as the Player of the Match in third Test vs New Zealand.

England spinner Jack Leach made a significant impact with the ball in the third Test against New Zealand.

The left-armer bagged his maiden 10-wicket haul in Test matches. He looked a lot more confident as he had the backing of the coach and the captain.

Graeme Swann mentioned that Brendon McCullum has done a brilliant job in giving confidence to players like Leach. He also opined that Ben Stokes supported the bowler during the fixture by setting up attacking fields for him.

The former cricketer suggested that Leach could play a major role against India as there is going to be something for the spinners at Edgbaston.

"Brendon McCullum as coach has been brilliant so far. The confidence that breeds in players, when you've got a coach who backs you and a captain in Ben Stokes who is happy if you set attacking fields…it makes you believe in yourself.

"That could work in Jack Leach's favor. You might see some good spin bowling from England at Edgbaston. It's a wicket that definitely does turn, and Jack should be confident."

England's squad for the India Test: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wk), Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope and Joe Root.

