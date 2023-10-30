India vs England: What happened in yesterday’s match at 2023 World Cup?

India beat England by 100 runs in yesterday’s 2023 World Cup match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. With the win, the Men in Blue maintained their undefeated run in the tournament, registering their sixth consecutive victory. England, on the other hand, lost their fifth match of the World Cup and remain at the bottom of the points table.

Bowling first after winning the toss, England did a good job to restrict India to 229/9 as David Willey claimed 3/45, while Chris Woakes (2/33) and Adil Rashid (2/35) also impressed. However, England’s batting faltered yet again as they were bundled out for 129 in 34.5 overs.

Chasing 230, England’s openers looked in decent touch adding 30 runs at a reasonable pace. However, once Dawid Malan (16) dragged a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah (3/32) onto his stumps, it was the same old story for the Englishmen. Joe Root was trapped lbw for a golden duck by Bumrah as he shuffled across his crease.

Ben Stokes looked all at sea out in the middle and was cleaned up Mohammed Shami (4/22) for a 10-ball duck as he attempted a pre-meditated slog. England were 39/4 when Jonny Bairstow (14) also chopped one from Shami onto his stumps.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) then produced a brilliant delivery to knock over England captain Jos Buttler for 10. The lower order offered some resistance, but India kept chipping away at the wickets, never allowing England a sniff in the chase.

Rohit Sharma’s anchors India’s innings

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma continued his good form in the tournament, top-scoring with 87 off 101 balls. The Men in Blue lost Shubman Gill for 9 as he was knocked over by Woakes. Virat Kohli perished for a 9-ball duck, while Shreyas Iyer (4 off 16) fell attempting the pull stroke once more.

Rohit and KL Rahul (39 off 58) featured in a 91-run stand for the fourth wicket to boost Team India. Suryakumar Yadav also contributed a crucial 49 off 47 balls to ensure the Men in Blue finished with a fighting total. The bowlers did the rest in clinical fashion.

Who was the Player of the Match in India vs England 2023 World Cup clash?

Rohit was brilliant with the willow yet again, hitting 10 fours and three sixes in his wonderful knock. With the ball, Shami and Bumrah excelled once again, claiming seven wickets between them.

For England, Willey claimed three important wickets, while Woakes and Rashid also chipped in with two each.

Rohit was named Player of the Match for his superb innings on a challenging surface.