India vs Ireland, 2024 T20 World Cup: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India kick off their much-awaited ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a match against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5. Having lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final to Australia, the Men in Blue will resume their hunt for that elusive ICC title.

Following the semifinal exit in the 2022 T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue looked towards the future and stopped picking Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the T20I formats. However, the selectors did a U-turn and went back to the seasoned duo at the start of 2024. Can they deliver in what is likely to be their farewell ICC event?

Ireland had an impressive 2022 T20 World Cup campaign, registering wins over Scotland, the West Indies and England. With a reasonably experience side, Paul Stirling-led Ireland will look to cause a few more upsets in the ongoing edition.

Today's IND vs IRE toss result

Team India have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Skipper Rohit Sharma said:

“Looks a little interesting. Not sure what to expect, so thought having a target in front of us would be good.”

India have gone in with Axar Patel as their second spinner, leaving out Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs IRE - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

Today's IND vs IRE pitch report

In their pitch report, Ebony Rainford Brent and Shaun Pollock say that the outfield, which was sluggish in last game, has got an extra cut. The surface looks okay, according to them. The patch is being played on pitch number four, when India played the warm-up game against Bangladesh. There was reasonable bounce, but a more conventional wicket is being expected today. The conditions are overcast, so it might swing a bit.

Today's IND vs IRE match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume, Craig Young

IND vs IRE - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Alex Wharf, Chris Gaffaney

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough

Match Referee: David Boon

