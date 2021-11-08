India vs Namibia memes T20 World Cup 2021: Top 10 funny T20 World Cup memes from today's match

The Super 12 stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 culminated earlier tonight with a one-sided match between India and Namibia. The Indian cricket team ended their campaign with a comfortable nine-wicket win over Namibia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It was a historic occasion in Dubai because India and Namibia battled in a T20I match for the first time ever. It was also Virat Kohli's last match as the captain of the Indian T20I team and Ravi Shastri's last game as the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

As expected, India registered an easy win, but it was not enough to take them through to the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals. India finished third in the Group 2 standings with six points from five matches. They were behind Pakistan and New Zealand on the points table.

Talking about the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup game, Virat Kohli called the toss right in his last T20I game as the Indian skipper and invited Namibia to bat first. A disciplined bowling performance from India restricted Namibia to 132/8 in 20 overs.

All-rounder David Wiese was the only batter to score more than 25 runs for Namibia. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three wickets each for India, while Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets.

Chasing 133 to win, India got off to a great start as they did not lose a single wicket in the powerplay overs. Both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scored a fifty in their last T20 World Cup 2021 innings. Sharma lost his wicket to Jan Frylinck after scoring 56 runs. Rahul remained unbeaten until the end and completed the formalities with Suryakumar Yadav in the 16th over.

Best memes from T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Namibia

Fans enjoyed the first-ever India vs Namibia T20 World Cup match tonight. Here are the best memes from the game:

Baandya @Bahut_Scope_Hai #IndvsNam



Indian Team to T20 World Cup Indian Team to T20 World Cup #IndvsNamIndian Team to T20 World Cup https://t.co/A0HX9gKGtE

Adarsh @AdarshSol #IndvsNam Indian team to its fan for 2022 t20 WC: #IndvsNam Indian team to its fan for 2022 t20 WC: https://t.co/b09GTjW0mK

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

LIVE POLL Q. Can India win the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 trophy? Yes No 7 votes so far