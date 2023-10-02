India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 quarter-final telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will take on Nepal in quarter-final 1 of the Asian Games 2023 men’s cricket competition at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Tuesday, October 3. While the Men in Blue automatically qualified for the knockouts based on their T20I ranking, Nepal topped Group A by thumping Mongolia (273 runs) and Maldives (138 runs).

With the main Indian side preparing for the ODI World Cup at home, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Men in Blue at the Asian Games. Most of the other members of the side have also represented India. While there is Tilak Varma, Rahul Tripathi and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the batting department, the bowlers include Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

Speaking ahead of the Asian Games 2023 quarter-final against Nepal, Gaikwad said that he has learnt a lot from his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, but added that he will look to lead in his own style.

India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 quarter-final: Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the India vs Nepal Asian Games 2023 quarter-final match in the men’s cricket competition will be available on Sony Sports network channels in India.

The live coverage of the game will begin at 6:30 AM IST.

India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 quarter-final: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Nepal Asian Games 2023 quarter-final, which will be played in Hangzhou, will be available on the Sony Liv app as well as the sonyliv.com website.

India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 quarter-final: Squads

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep

Nepal squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari (w), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Bibek Yadav