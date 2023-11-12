India vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India will meet the Netherlands in match number 45 of the 2023 World Cup at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The game will mark the conclusion of the league stage. The Men in Blue have already qualified for the knockouts with eight wins in eight matches. The Dutch, meanwhile, are last in the standings with four points from eight games.

Hosts India continued their unbeaten run in the World Cup, hammering South Africa by 243 runs in their last match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5. Batting first, the Men in Blue put up 326 for 5 on the board as Virat Kohli registered his 49th ODI ton. Ravindra Jadeja then claimed 5/33 as the Proteas were bowled out for 83 in 27.1 overs.

The Dutch went down to England by 160 runs in their last World Cup game. Batting first, the Englishmen put up 339/9 on the board as Ben Stokes struck a fine hundred. In the chase, the Netherlands were bundled out for 179 as England’s bowlers proved too good for them.

Today's IND vs NED toss result

India have won the toss and opted to bat first. Skipper Rohit Sharma said:

“No particular reason. Regardless of what has happened at the toss, whether we have batted first or bowled first, we have done very well. Another opportunity to play well today.”

India are going in with an unchanged playing XI, while the Dutch side too have not made any changes.

IND vs NED - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

Today's IND vs NED pitch report

According to Aaron Finch, the wicket looks like an absolute beauty; very rock-hard. The pitch has a sheen to it. As a batter, you see that and start licking your lips. You can take a bit of time at the start but once you get set, these boundaries are not big enough for anyone.

Today's IND vs NED match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna.

Netherlands squad: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar, Noah Croes.

IND vs NED - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough

TV umpire: Joel Wilson

Match Referee: Richie Richardson