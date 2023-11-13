India vs Netherlands: What happened in yesterday’s match at 2023 World Cup?

India beat Netherlands by 160 runs in yesterday’s 2023 World Cup match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The triumph meant the Men in Blue finished the league stage of the tournament unbeaten. With their ninth consecutive win, they also created a new record for most successive wins by them in a single edition of an ODI World Cup. They had won eight in a row in 2003.

Batting first after winning the toss, India put up a massive total of 410/4 on the board. Shreyas Iyer (128* off 94) and KL Rahul (102 off 64) hammered superb tons. Before them, skipper Rohit Sharma (61 off 54), Shubman Gill (51 off 32) and Virat Kohli (51 off 56) all chipped in with half-centuries. In the chase, Netherlands were bowled out for 250 in 47.5 overs.

Mohammed Siraj (2/29) got the early breakthrough for India, having Wesley Barresi (4) caught behind with a probing delivery outside off stump. Colin Ackermann (35) and Max O’Dowd (30) featured in a 61-run stand for the second wicket before Ackermann perished to Kuldeep Yadav (2/41), missing his sweep. Ravindra Jadeja (2/49) then produced a beauty first ball to send back O’Dowd. He got the ball to pitch around middle and turn sharply to hit off.

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards (17) became Kohli’s victim as he was caught down leg. Bas de Leede (12) was then undone by a Jasprit Bumrah (2/33) yorker. India kept striking at regular intervals even as Teja Nidamanuru (54 off 39) offered some resistance. He was the last wicket to fall, dismissed by Indian captain Rohit as he miscued a big hit

Shreyas, Rahul build on brilliant start

India’s top five batters all crossed the 50-run mark on Sunday as Netherlands bowlers suffered in the wake of the onslaught. Openers Rohit and Gill added exactly 100 before both fell in their endeavor to strike big hits. Kohli looked good again and eased to a half-century. He was bowled by Roelof van der Merwe as he missed one that skidded on.

Shreyas and Rahul, however, capitalized on the solid foundation laid by the top three in brilliant fashion, adding 208 runs for the fourth wicket. Shreyas struck 10 fours and five sixes in his unbeaten knock, while Rahul slammed 11 fours and four maximums in his whirlwind innings.

With two consecutive sixes, Rahul reached 100 off 62 balls, creating a new record for the fastest hundred by an Indian in the Men’s ODI World Cup. Earlier, Rohit had struck a century of 63 balls in the league clash against Afghanistan.

Who was the Player of the Match in India vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup clash?

Shreyas and Rahul struck fantastic tons, while India’s top three also contributed significant runs. With the ball, Bumrah, Siraj, Kuldeep and Jadeja all picked up two scalps each.

For Netherlands, Nidamanuru hit an impressive fifty, while Engelbrecht played another defiant knock.

Shreyas was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten century in India’s comprehensive win.