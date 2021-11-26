"Mediocre bowlers and spin track bullies" - Fans slam Indian spinners after they fail to pick up a single wicket on Day 2

Team India bowlers had an arduous day on the field on Friday. They failed to pick up even a single wicket on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand.

The Kiwi openers Tom Latham (50*) and Will Young (75*) played magnificent knocks. They put on an unbeaten 129-run opening partnership on Day 2 of the first test. Their stand has put New Zealand in a strong position as they now have a solid platform to build their innings tomorrow.

None of the five Indian bowlers managed to provide a breakthrough for the home team today. Spin trio Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel did get a few deliveries to turn at times. However, the sluggish nature of the pitch helped the batters in negating the spin threat without serious trouble.

Fans were disappointed after witnessing Indian bowlers inability to pick up wickets on Day 2 of the Kanpur Test

Fans took notice of the action on the second day of the first Test. They expressed their disappointment over the bowler's performance through Twitter.

Some felt the home team were missing the aggressive and proactive skipper Virat Kohli today. A few others slammed the Indian bowling unit and termed them spin track bullies and mediocre on normal tracks.

Few fans, including New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham, were not pleased with the umpiring decisions on Day 2. They questioned it by putting out some interesting Tweets.

Here are some of the best reactions after cricketing action on day 2:

Jimmy Neesham @JimmyNeesh If Tommy Latham gets a ton here India might go back to refusing to use DRS at home 😂 If Tommy Latham gets a ton here India might go back to refusing to use DRS at home 😂

Jimmy Neesham @JimmyNeesh Incredibly impressive opening partnership from the lads in challenging conditions. All to play for tomorrow! #IndiaVsNewZealand Incredibly impressive opening partnership from the lads in challenging conditions. All to play for tomorrow! #IndiaVsNewZealand

A l V Y @9seventy3 Fun fact : Axar Patel never went wicketless for straight 3 overs under Virat Kohli. Today he bowled 10 overs without getting a wicket. Fun fact : Axar Patel never went wicketless for straight 3 overs under Virat Kohli. Today he bowled 10 overs without getting a wicket. https://t.co/fn38XUz6Ud

Poojith🇮🇹 @Poojith91227500 ashwin jadeja and axar:-

expectation vs reality ashwin jadeja and axar:-expectation vs reality https://t.co/iCJtoQ2mWe

Dipanjan Chatterjee @Dipanja39368924 #IndvNZ If you thought this New Zealand would lie down and be rolled over, think again! They are not the best Test team in the world without a reason. They will fight #cricket If you thought this New Zealand would lie down and be rolled over, think again! They are not the best Test team in the world without a reason. They will fight #cricket #IndvNZ

mudit mathur @mudyt

#INDvsNZTestSeries How badly our spinners struggled when there was no real spin from the pitch and no movement 😂😂 @ashwinravi99 @imjadeja will take bag full of wickets only wen d pitch will start 2 do tricks and spin else both are mediocre bowlers n spin track bullies @BCCI How badly our spinners struggled when there was no real spin from the pitch and no movement 😂😂 @ashwinravi99 @imjadeja will take bag full of wickets only wen d pitch will start 2 do tricks and spin else both are mediocre bowlers n spin track bullies @BCCI #INDvsNZTestSeries

Siddhant @Siddhantguru That's probably one of the most dominant days of cricket any visiting side has had in India in the past few years. That's probably one of the most dominant days of cricket any visiting side has had in India in the past few years.

Ravichandran Ashwin plays a handy knock-on on Day 2 to take the hosts to 345 in the first innings

Earlier, Team India's lower order could not add too many runs to the overnight total. Tim Southee bowled a phenomenal spell upfront and picked up a fifer. Shreyas Iyer played a few attacking shots and scored a memorable century on his Test debut.

Iyer (105) perished soon after reaching the milestone. Ravichandran Ashwin (38) played a useful knock to help Team India reach 345 before getting all-out. Many thought that this score was enough on this pitch. But now, after witnessing the determined performances of New Zealand openers, they are having second thoughts.

Spinners have to re-evaluate their plans and come in with different strategies on day three to dismiss the gritty New Zealand batters. It is going to be an interesting day for the fans tomorrow.

