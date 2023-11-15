India vs New Zealand, 1st semi-final 2023 World Cup: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India will face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15. This knockout clash is being billed as a rematch of the 2019 semi-final in which the Kiwis stunned the Men in Blue by 18 runs in Manchester.

Hosts India bossed the league stage of the World Cup, winning all their nine matches to top the points table. Virat Kohli (594 runs) and skipper Rohit Sharma (503 runs) have been the standout performers for India with the bat, but Shreyas Iyer (421 runs) and KL Rahul (347 runs) have also made significant contributions. With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah (17 wickets), Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami (16 wickets each) and Kuldeep Yadav (14) have all chipped in.

The Kiwis finished fourth in the league stage, with five wins and four losses. Young Rachin Ravindra (565 runs) has been their standout performer with the bat, while Daryl Mitchell (418 runs) has also made significant contributions. New Zealand will bank on the experienced trio of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner in the bowling department.

Today's IND vs NZ toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma said:

“Looks like a good pitch; looks on the slower side. Whatever we do, we understand that we have to do it well.”

Both Team India and New Zealand are going in with an unchanged playing XIs for the knockout match.

IND vs NZ - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Today's IND vs NZ pitch report

According to Ravi Shastri, the spinners’ length is bare. Spinners will come into play even if the team fields first. In the center of the surface, there's a little bit of grass. There'll be carry for the fast bowlers from a back of a length. You want to bat first in the semi-final. But, if that dew comes, it will be easier to bat [in second innings].

Today's IND vs NZ match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson.

IND vs NZ - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Richard Illingworth, Rod Tucker

TV umpire: Joel Wilson

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft