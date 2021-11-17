India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

Just days after crashing out of the T20 World Cup 2021, India will take on New Zealand in the first T20I of a three-match series at home. The series against the Kiwis marks the start of a new era for Indian cricket as far as the T20 format is concerned.

Rohit Sharma has been named India's new T20I skipper and KL Rahul the vice-captain. The match on Wednesday in Jaipur will also Rahul Dravid’s first game since being appointed the new head coach of Team India.

New Zealand, on the other hand, come in after another successful ICC campaign. They reached the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 but faltered at the last hurdle yet again. They will also be weary after giving their all in the ICC event.

A number of senior players from both sides have been rested for the T20I series. While India will be without the services of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, New Zealand will miss Kane WIlliamson and Kyle Jamieson. Pacer Tim Southee will lead the squad in the three-match series.

IND vs NZ - Today's match playing 11s

IND playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj

NZ playing 11: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (w), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

IND vs NZ - Today's match opening batters list

The captain and vice-captain pair of Rohit and Rahul will open the innings for India. For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell and Martin Guptill will do the opening duties.

IND vs NZ - Today's match pitch report

According to Ajit Agarkar, the pitch looks beautiful. The ball will come nicely on to the bat. There is a bit of grass and it will only get better to bat on as the match goes on. Things are likely to be easier for the chasing side than the one batting first. Dew can play a role so the team batting first might have to score at least 10-15 more runs than usual.

IND vs NZ - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Virender Sharma

TV Umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I - Toss result for today's match

Team India have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer will be making his international debut in the game. Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar are also part of the playing XI.

Speaking after winning the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said:

“We will bowl first. The wicket looks good. The thought behind the decision is to have a score behind us. There was quite a lot of dew while practicing from a couple of days.”

New Zealand skipper for the T20I series Tim Southee informed that they have made four changes to the team that played the T20 World Cup final. Mark Chapman, Todd Astle, Rachin Ravindra and Lockie Ferguson are all part of the playing XI.

Edited by Sai Krishna