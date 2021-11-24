IND vs NZ 2021: 22 years after historic Ahmedabad Test, Rahul Dravid and Gary Stead in opposite camps again

When India face New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series at the Green Park in Kanpur on Thursday, coaches Rahul Dravid and Gary Stead will be rivals again, after 22 long years!

Unlike Dravid, Stead did not have a long Test career. In fact, he played only five matches during his career, in which he scored 278 runs at an average of 34.75. The 49-year-old scored two fifties in eight Test innings.

Out of his five Tests, Stead played one in India during New Zealand’s tour to the country back in 1999. This was the third Test of the three-match series, which India won 1-0.

The Ahmedabad Test is historic since it was in this game that the legendary Sachin Tendulkar notched up his maiden double hundred. It had been a long time coming since the former India batter made his Test debut a decade back.

Captaining the Indian team, Tendulkar scored 217, while Sadagopan Ramesh and Sourav Ganguly also scored hundreds as the hosts batted first after winning the toss. India declared on 583 for 7, but New Zealand displayed their trademark resolve to eke out a draw.

How Stead and Dravid performed in the 1999 Ahmedabad Test

Dravid did not have a memorable Test in Ahmedabad. He scored 33 off 64 in the first innings and was run out for 12 off 20 in the second. He did have a decent series though, scoring 239 runs in the three Tests at an average of 39.83 and a best of 144.

As for Stead, he had a key role to play in New Zealand saving the Test. After being dismissed for 17 by Anil Kumble in the first innings, he scored a resolute 78 in the second, which remained his career-best Test score.

The Indians had set New Zealand an improbable 424 for victory in the match. The Kiwis had to bat for over a day to save the Test and Stead, opening the innings, played a stellar role. He occupied the crease for 221 minutes during which he faced 173 balls. Stead featured in a first-wicket stand of 131 with Matt Horne (41 off 164), which lasted 54.3 overs.

Stead's defiance ended when he was caught behind off Harbhajan Singh. However, unbeaten half-centuries from Craig Spearman and captain Stephen Fleming ensured New Zealand drew the Test.

Stead only played two more Tests against West Indies after the Ahmedabad encounter.

