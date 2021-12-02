"The easiest option is to drop Mayank" - Wasim Jaffer put forward his idea to include Virat Kohli for the second Test against New Zealand

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has given his opinion on how Team India can accommodate Virat Kohli's return to the second Test against New Zealand. He opined that the easiest option would be to drop Mayank Agarwal. The 43-year-old also expressed his desire to include Mohammed Siraj for the second Test in Mumbai.

After the first Test in Kanpur, which ended in a stalemate, the two nations will clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Indian skipper Virat Kohli will return to the team following his much-needed break after opting to miss three T20I and the first Test against the Kiwis.

A day prior to the encounter, Wasim Jaffer previewed the game with ESPNcricinfo. The Mumbai giant opined to drop Mayank Agarwal and open with keeper Wriddhiman Saha if fit enough. While citing that the Wankhede pitch will suit Mohammed Siraj, Jaffer said:

"The easiest option is to drop Mayank and open with Saha if fit, if not then Srikar Bharat. I also want Siraj to play, maybe in place of Ishant. He's (Siraj) been in terrific form. The Wankhede pitch will suit him and there might be reverse swing as well."

Jaffer also underlined the need for Cheteshwar Pujara to play with positive and aggressive intent. He urged Pujara, who has been struggling with form recently, to bat attackingly and move the game forward. Jaffer mentioned:

"Pujara should bat with positive intent. The way he batted during the later stages in England. I know he can bat in an attacking way, but sometimes he abstains himself from doing it. Plus he's very used to these Indian conditions. He should bat with an aggressive approach once he settles in and should move the scoreboard and game forward. He's a treat to watch when he does that."

Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have endured tough spells recently. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer starred in his debut Test, scoring a century-and-a-half centuries in consecutive innings. Hence, it remains to be seen who Rahul Dravid drops out in order to accommodate Kohli in the side.

To become a consistent Test team in overseas, our Top 5 batters need to perform regularly: Wasim Jaffer

Ranjhi Trophy legend Wasim Jaffer also highlighted that India's top order batters need to be consistent so as to achieve success overseas.

He pointed out that this inconsistency has been the 'missing thing' with the side, especially when India plays in SENA countries.

The 43-year old Jaffer lauded the side's bowling unit. He mentioned that they are more than capable of taking 20 wickets more often than not. However, he emphasized the issue of consistency with batters and said:

"If we want to win overseas series, and become a consistent team then our top 5 batters should score regularly and consistently. Because this has been a 'missing thing' with us, especially when we play in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). We have to be able to regularly score 350-400 runs because we have a capable bowling unit who can take 20 wickets more often than not."

Following the completion of the second Test against New Zealand, India are scheduled to tour South Africa later this month. However, the all-format tour is under speculation because of the new Covid-19 variant named 'Omicron' detected in South Africa.

