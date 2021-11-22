IND vs NZ 2021, 3rd T20I: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

India registered a fantastic 73-run win against New Zealand at Eden Gardens to complete a clean sweep in the 3-match T20I series. The Men in Blue avenged their T20 World Cup 2021 defeat in style by winning three back-to-back matches against the Kiwis.

New captain Rohit Sharma won the toss for the third time in the series and elected to bat first. Sharma decided to chase in the first two games, but India wanted a different challenge in the Kolkata T20I match.

Sharma opened the innings with Ishan Kishan and added 69 runs for the first wicket. Kishan lost his wicket after scoring 29 runs, but Sharma completed his 26th half-century in T20I cricket.

New Zealand's stand-in skipper Mitchell Santner tried to turn the game in his team's favor by taking three wickets in quick succession. However the runs kept flowing in the Indian innings, and the home side finished with a 184-run total.

Captain Rohit was the top-scorer with a 31-ball 56. Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer and Deepak Chahar touched the 20-run mark. Santner was the best bowler for New Zealand, returning with figures of 3/27 in four overs.

Chasing 185 to win the third T20I, the Blackcaps lost wickets at regular intervals. Martin Guptill fought like a lone warrior. However, a disciplined bowling effort from Man of the Match, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal ensured India won by 73 runs.

Axar bowled a magical spell of 3/9 and took the Man of the Match award home. Captain Rohit Sharma was adjudged the Man of the Series for his 159 runs.

Best memes from the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand

Fans enjoyed the match between India and New Zealand, and here are the best memes from the lop-sided contest:

