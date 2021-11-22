"You expect more from Rishabh Pant" - Aakash Chopra says India's lower-middle order is still a concern

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Team India's lower-middle order concerns were not addressed in the T20I series against New Zealand. He pointed out that none of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer covered themselves in glory.

None of the Indian middle-order batters played a substantial knock in the three T20Is against the Black Caps. While they did not have too much of an opportunity in the first two matches, they threw away their wickets in last night's encounter.

While reflecting on the India-New Zealand series in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra wasn't too happy with the hosts' middle order. He elaborated:

"The middle-lower order is still a concern because Rishabh Pant hasn't really batted the way we wanted him to bat. He hasn't batted the way he can bat, you expect more from him."

The former India cricketer added that Rishabh Pant hasn't enjoyed the same success in the shortest format of the game as he has done in Tests. Aakash Chopra explained:

"The runs come from his bat, he hits sixes as well but I feel he hasn't yet fully cracked the T20 code, which is a bit of a disappointment. He is absolutely sensational in Tests, it is the format he has cracked easily but he is still figuring out his ways in the other formats."

Although Pant gave the finishing touches to Team India's run chases in the first two T20Is, he didn't look too convincing in the middle. The dashing wicket-keeper batter was dismissed for just four runs in last night's encounter as he holed out in the deep while going for a big shot.

"Shreyas Iyer played a bad shot to get out" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra is not convinced with Shreyas Iyer as a finisher

Aakash Chopra was also critical of Shreyas Iyer's shot selection in last night's encounter. He observed:

"The number at which Shreyas Iyer was made to bat, the attempt was to get him to do something different at No. 5. He had an opportunity as well in the last match, played a bad shot to get out."

The reputed commentator concluded by stating that it is too early to pass a judgment on Venkatesh Iyer as well. Aakash Chopra said:

"There were so many overs left, Venkatesh Iyer had got out in the previous over. He [Shreyas] is also not your finisher. Venkatesh Iyer has played, hit one or two sixes as well, but it is too soon to form an opinion on him being your long-term solution."

Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer got off to starts in yesterday's match but got out in the twenties. However, Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar played some enterprising shots thereafter to help India go past the 180-run mark.

