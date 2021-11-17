IND vs NZ 2021: After Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson also opts out of India T20I series

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has opted out of the upcoming T20I series against India to focus on the Test series that will take place right after. He is the second Kiwi cricketer after Kane Williamson to opt out of the shorter format series.

The Black Caps, who played in Sunday's T20 World Cup final, lock horns against India in only three days' time. Head coach Gary Stead asserted that managing the workload of the New Zealand squad will be on their minds when they travel to India. Resting Kyle Jamieson is a part of that plan.

Addressing the press organised by New Zealand Cricket, coach Gary Stead said:

“We decided through talking with Kane and Kyle that they won’t play in this T20 series. They’re both going to get ready for the test matches and I think you’ll find there will be other guys involved in the test matches that won’t play the entire series either."

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS Coach Gary Stead with an update from Jaipur on the T20 and Test Squads ahead of the first match on the G.J. Gardner Homes Tour of India. #INDvNZ Coach Gary Stead with an update from Jaipur on the T20 and Test Squads ahead of the first match on the G.J. Gardner Homes Tour of India. #INDvNZ https://t.co/8kALjfHro2

The 49-year-old added:

"It’s a bit of a balancing act at the moment and with three T20 games in five days plus travel to three different cities it’s a very, very busy time."

Kyle Jamieson didn't feature in a single game in the T20 World Cup. However, with Trent Boult returning to New Zealand after the conclusion of the T20 series, Jamieson is likely to play in the first Test against India.

The whole squad will get match time over here - New Zealand coach

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS On the ground in Jaipur! Full training for the Test Squad group in the morning and then a short runaround for the T20 Squad just in from the UAE in the afternoon at Sawai Mansingh Stadium ahead of the first T20 against India on Wednesday (Thursday morning NZT). #INDvNZ On the ground in Jaipur! Full training for the Test Squad group in the morning and then a short runaround for the T20 Squad just in from the UAE in the afternoon at Sawai Mansingh Stadium ahead of the first T20 against India on Wednesday (Thursday morning NZT). #INDvNZ https://t.co/LyTcGBR8bS

Gary Stead further hinted that Lockie Ferguson is likely to be available from the first T20I after missing the T20 World Cup with a calf tear. The fast bowler has resumed training and might join Trent Boult and Tim Southee in the Black Caps' pace attack for the first T20I.

“You’ll definitely see that the whole squad will get match time over here and that’s about us managing the workload of the players, especially with the test matches coming up for us, which will be a real key priority for us as we work through the next week," Stead added.

The first T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled to take place later today in Jaipur, and will be followed by games in Ranchi and Kolkata. The two-match Test series, on the other hand, will commence on November 25 in Kanpur.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee