"I've no concerns about my form" - Ajinkya Rahane replies to Gautam Gambhir's criticism ahead of 1st IND vs NZ 2021 Test

Ajinkya Rahane has once again brushed aside concerns and criticism regarding his batting form. The middle-order batter, who'll lead India in the first Test against New Zealand, remarked that his focus is to contribute to the team's cause even if it's with scores of 40s and 50s while not thinking about himself.

India will play two Tests against New Zealand. Test captain Virat Kohli is on a break from international cricket and will return for the second Test. Recently, while previewing the series, former India batter Gautam Gambhir called Ajinkya Rahane "pretty fortunate" to still be a part of the team because he has to stand in for Kohli.

Ajinkya Rahane was asked about his form and Gambhir's remarks in the pre-series press conference. The 33-year-old said it's his 'honor' to lead the country as he is just focused on giving his best without being too fazed about the future.

Ajinkya Rahane said:

"I have no concerns about my form. My job is to think about how can I contribute to the team and contribution doesn't mean you need to make 100 in every game. 30-40 runs or 50-60 runs in a crucial moment is a very important contribution. I always think about the team and never about myself that, 'What lies ahead for me?' or 'What will happen in the future?' I think I am very fortunate and grateful, it's an honor for me to lead the country. So not too much bothered about what will happen. What's there in the future will happen. My focus is to give my best in a particular moment and that's what I am going to try."

When asked about maintaining the balance between captaincy and batting, Ajinkya Rahane said he keeps the two skills separate according to the game situation. The Mumbaikar added:

"When I am batting I am not there as a captain, I am there as a batsman so I am just focussing on the batting and staying in the moment. But once my batting is over and we are fielding then captaincy starts. It's as simple as that. Yes, you have to make it clear that whenever we are fielding all I am thinking about what sort of gameplan we have or what sort of strategy we have but whenever I am batting it's all about that."

The concerns and scrutiny of Ajinkya Rahane's form have been on since India's triumph in Australia under him. In his last 15 Tests, he has managed only 644 runs at an average of 24.76. He has shown occasional signs of vintage spunk in the last few months, but none of it has been match-winning or confidence inspiring.

"Good opportunity for all the youngsters" - Ajinkya Rahane

This series will perhaps be the litmus Test for Ajinkya Rahane as he'll have the job of leading the team in the absence of a host of senior players.

When asked about the same, the skipper said this is a good opportunity for the youngsters to step up. He also remarked that under Rahul Dravid, the Indian team is all about backing the players and giving them the chance to shine.

Ajinkya Rahane added:

"First of all, we'll definitely miss all these guys. But having said that, it's a good opportunity for all the youngsters - to back themselves [and] play with freedom. Rahul bhai is actually backing each and every individual. This team is all about backing everyone, playing for one another and as I said, a good opportunity for the youngsters to go out and play tomorrow."

The first Test will commence at 9:30 AM in Kanpur on Thursday. It will be the first occasion the two sides will go head-to-head in the longest format since the World Test Championship 2021 final.

