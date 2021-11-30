Ashwin shares a funny Instagram reel to entertain his followers 

Ravichandran Ashwin shared a funny Instagram reel to entertain his followers on Tuesday. The star off-spinner has been in great form in recent times on and off the field. He put on a wonderful all-round performance in the Kanpur Test against New Zealand.

After the match, he has now taken to his official Instagram handle and shared a hilarious reel. The filter on the reel reveals that the fitness coach job suits Ashwin. He shared the following post and captioned it:

I am coming for you master! 😂😂😂 @basushanker @imsohamdesai @nick.webby

Ashwin picked up six wickets in the first Test in Kanpur against New Zealand. He also scored valuable runs for the team in the lower middle-order in this game. The bowling all-rounder chipped in with 38 and 32 in both innings when India were in trouble while batting.

It was a great day for Test cricket and I hope the people who watched it enjoyed it: Ravichandran Ashwin after the first Test ended in a draw

Ashwin felt that the fifth day of the Kanpur Test was a great advertisement for Test cricket. He hoped that the fans enjoyed the gripping action.

New Zealand batters displayed wonderful skill, resilience, and grit to tackle the spin threat of Team India. Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel managed to draw the first Test with India needing just one wicket to win. Speaking to broadcaster Star Sports after the match, Ashwin said:

"Look I think anytime pitches are being spoken about and I am asked a question, it turns into a controversy so I am trying to keep a tab on that. I would say that getting down to the last session, last mandatory over, I think it's played its part, some wonderful Test cricket."

He added:

"The young boy walking out there, Rachin Ravindra, batting beautifully, showed some great composure, Ajaz Patel with his defence, it just tells you a story. Everybody hangs in there, everybody can defend well these days, so it's not as easy as it used to be once upon a time getting these tail-enders out. Great day of Test cricket, I hope people who watched it enjoyed it."

The second Test between India and New Zealand will commence on December 3. Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this clash.

Virat Kohli will lead the Indian side in this contest after being rested for the first Test. It will be interesting to see who makes way for him in the playing XI as his replacement Shreyas Iyer performed brilliantly in his debut Test.

