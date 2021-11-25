"Batting is going to get difficult and difficult, India would want to bat only once" - Wasim Jaffer's prediction for 1st IND vs NZ 2021 Test

Wasim Jaffer foresees the Kanpur pitch for the first India-New Zealand Test to get "difficult and difficult" as the match progresses. The former opener predicted a first-innings total of 350-400 to be an almost match-winning one for Ajinkya Rahane's team, saying the hosts wouldn't want to bat again on this surface.

Wasim Jaffer was speaking after the first session at the Green Park Stadium, which India concluded at a score of 82-1. The session saw a ball from New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel keeping low as early as the seventh over. Another from all-rounder Rachin Ravindra took a sharp turn just at the stroke of Lunch. In this regard, Wasim Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

"It tells us that batting is going to get difficult and difficult from Day 2. India, I would say, would want to bat only once and anything above 350-400 [will see] New Zealand struggle. With three quality spinners and even the fast-bowlers who can use the reverse swing quite well, it's going to get hard for New Zealand."

After opting to bat first on a typical Indian wicket, the hosts lost Mayank Agarwal (13 off 28) early. But Shubman Gill (52 off 87 in the session) rode his luck, showed some intent against spinners, and raced to his half-century even as Cheteshwar Pujara (15 off 61), went about his business quietly at the other end.

"New Zealand does need to restrict India to under 300 and I think they can" - Daniel Vettori adds to Wasim Jaffer's arguments

Former Kiwi spinner Daniel Vettori also agreed with Wasim Jaffer's points in the same interaction. He said New Zealand need to restrict India to 300 to have a chance in the match and exuded confidence that they can.

Vettori said:

"New Zealand does need to restrict India to under 300 and I think they can. The way Kane uses his bowlers and utilizes whose actually bowling well will be the key. And the fact that they have five strike bowlers, it'll be that way where they keep rotating them and adjusting who's bowling well and keep the Indian batsmen on guard. That's the only thing they can really hope for - that they can keep putting pressure through [a low] economy."

Daniel Vettori added that Kane Williamson will look to find a defensive angle to put pressure on the Indian batters in the next two sessions. He asserted:

"That's what Kane likes to do. If you look through all his captaincy he likes to ride the bowlers who not only take wickets but are also economical.That's why Neil Wagner has been such a strength for New Zealand cricket - it's 30-40 overs at an economy of two that just builds so much pressure. So look for Kane to try and find that angle with his captaincy through these next two sessions."

The post-Lunch session got off to a poor start for India as Gill was castled by the ever-brilliant Kyle Jamieson in the first over. The onus is now on Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to take India near Wasim Jaffer's preferred total.

