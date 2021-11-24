IND vs NZ 2021: "Board doesn't advise anyone on what to eat" - BCCI rubbishes reports of 'halal' meat diet for Team India players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday dismissed reports of them having issued a directive to players and support staff over Team India’s new dietary plan. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal clarified that the players are free to eat as per their choice and that the board doesn’t interfere in such matters.

A massive controversy erupted after some media reports claimed that the BCCI had banned beef and pork in all forms in Team India's new diet regime. Reports further claimed that the cricketers were instructed to only consume meat in 'halal' form.

Speaking to IANS, Dhumal claimed that the alleged diet plan had never been discussed by the BCCI and hence there is no reason for it to be implemented. He told the news agency:

"The BCCI has not given any direction to any player or team staff on what to eat and what not to eat. All these rumours are baseless. This diet plan has never been discussed and will not be enforced. The board doesn't advise anyone on what to eat and what not to eat. They are free to choose their own food.”

After reports of the alleged dietary plan for Indian players emerged, “BCCI_Promotes_Halal" hashtag started trending on Twitter. Netizens were divided over the issue, with some supporting the diet plan and others criticizing it.

Team India players begin practice ahead of Test series

Meanwhile, Team India began their practice sessions in Kanpur on Tuesday ahead of the first Test. BCCI’s official Twitter handle shared images of the Indian team preparing for the first Test.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour were seen having a serious interaction with the entire squad. The BCCI shared the pictures on Twitter with the caption:

“When #TeamIndia hit the ground running in Kanpur ahead of the 1st #INDvNZ Test.”

Team India blanked New Zealand 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I series. The first Test of the two-match series will begin in Kanpur on November 25. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in the first Test, while Virat Kohli will be back as captain for the second.

In a setback for Team India, KL Rahul has been ruled out of the Test series, having sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh. Suryakumar Yadav has been named as Rahul’s replacement in the Indian squad.

Edited by Sai Krishna