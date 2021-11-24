"Did the coins have a secret chip?" - Zaheer Khan amazed with India's luck at the toss during IND vs NZ T20I series

Former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan has expressed amazement at India’s luck during the toss in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand. He jokingly asked whether the coins had a secret chip.

In his first series as full-time T20 skipper, Rohit Sharma won all three tosses and India ended up clinching the series 3-0. India won by chasing in the first two games and completed a clean sweep by batting first in the dead rubber.

Rohit’s luck was in stark contrast to Virat Kohli’s, who lost key tosses against Pakistan and New Zealand during their first two Super 12 matches of the T20 World Cup 2021.

India lost both matches, failing to put up a competitive score after being asked to bat first. Kohli’s luck with the coin has not been great. Even before the T20 World Cup, he had a history of losing a number of tosses in a row.

Taking to his Twitter account on Wednesday, Zaheer, in a light-hearted post, wrote:

"Still can't believe India won three out of three tosses in the recent series. Did the coins have a secret chip, just like the currency notes? Just kidding, can you recall more such rare moments? PS: Only Cricketers can reply."

Having led the team to victory in the T20Is, Rohit has been rested for the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

"We are not too sure of the combination" - Team India skipper Ajinkya Rahane ahead of first Test

With the T20I series in the bag, India will look to continue the good work in the two-match Test series, starting in Kanpur on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of the game, captain Ajinkya Rahane confirmed that Shreyas Iyer would be making his Test debut but added that they are not sure about the team combination yet.

At a pre-match press conference, the Indian captain said:

"We are not too sure of the combination. But in India you generally get spin-friendly wickets, the ball generally keeps slightly low and slow. We expect that but not too sure how the wicket will play. We will have to wait till tomorrow and assess from there."

BCCI @BCCI



Ahead of the first 🗣️ 🗣️ This team is all about backing everyone & playing for one another. 👍 👍Ahead of the first @Paytm #INDvNZ Test, #TeamIndia captain @ajinkyarahane88 had this to say. 🗣️ 🗣️ This team is all about backing everyone & playing for one another. 👍 👍Ahead of the first @Paytm #INDvNZ Test, #TeamIndia captain @ajinkyarahane88 had this to say. https://t.co/IBxSQGiMMv

Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the first Test, will be back to lead India in the second Test, which starts in Mumbai on December 3.

