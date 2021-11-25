IND vs NZ 2021: "I think Ajinkya Rahane will continue as captain" - Danish Kaneria makes a bold proclamation on India's Test captaincy 

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria predicts that Ajinkya Rahane will take over the captaincy duties from Virat Kohli in the longest format. The deputy will lead the side in the first Test match against New Zealand in Kanpur in the absence of Virat Kohli. Kohli will join the team in the next Test.

With Rahul Dravid heading into his first Test as the coach of the Indian team, he will have Ajinkya Rahane by his side. Kaneria notes that the dynamic of Rahul Dravid and Ajinkya Rahane would be fantastic. This is why he feels Kohli will only represent the team as a player moving forward. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

"Even if Virat Kohli comes in, I think he will play as a player at some stage. It is too early to say, but I think Ajinkya Rahane will continue (as captain). But for that to happen, Rahane has to score runs as well. That is very important."

Kaneria added:

"This is a testing period for Ajinkya Rahane. No doubt he led the team well in Australia after a rough start, but the graph has gone downhill since then. Very important series for Rahane. The combination of Rahul Dravid and Rahane will be fantastic"

Ajinkya Rahane has successfully led the team before on multiple occasions. He led the Indian team to victory against Australia in the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar series in Dharamshala to secure the series. He also notched an overseas win in the form of an inspiring comeback earlier this year.

If Rahane does not score runs, his position will grow weaker: Kaneria

Kaneria admits that Rahane desperately needs some runs under his belt to retain his place in the team. Especially since the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and even Shubman Gill to an extent are waiting for a spot in the middle order. Kaneria added:

"If Rahane does not score runs, his position will grow weaker within the team. Suryakumar Yadav, Kohli, Rahul, Iyer are all there as well in the middle order. Rahul Dravid knows and understands Test cricket very well."

Rahane's fate with the Indian team rests heavily on his performances in the two-match Test series. With the squad selection for the South Africa tour close, Rahane will hope to retain his place in the squad for a challenging overseas assignment.

