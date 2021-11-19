IND vs NZ 2021: "If you would consider just a death bowling spot, then Harshal Patel is right up there for me along with Bumrah" - Robin Uthappa 

Wicket-keeper batsman Robin Uthappa praised Harshal Patel's performance on his debut for Team India against New Zealand in Ranchi. The seamer claimed figures of 2-25 and was one of the pick of the bowlers in his very first outing.

Uthappa named Harshal Patel on par with Jasprit Bumrah when it came to bowling in the death overs. The seamer was given a specific role by the Royal Challengers Bangalore management as a death over specialist. He did justice to the role by picking up 32 wickets in the campaign. While speaking on ESPN Cricinfo, Uthappa said:

"If you would consider just a death bowling spot, then Harshal Patel is right up there for me along with Bumrah. The kind of skills he possesses and the way he is executing those skills, not just possession of skills but the way you execute those skills also matter, especially under pressure. Incredible how he came back in his last over, that just shows he's got the stuff."

The Purple Cap holder was not considered for the T20 World Cup 2021. However, he managed to earn a maiden call-up to the national team with primary seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami being rested. An injury to Mohammad Siraj in the first T20I meant that he availed the opportunity to feature in blue.

Daniel Vettori claimed that if a death bowling duo of Bumrah and Patel can be forged, then it could make Team India even more formidable. He believes this option will help the team pan out their bowling plan over the course of the innings. It will make things a lot easier with clear roles being assigned. Vettori said:

"The ability to set up your back overs is so important in T20 Cricket. If Harshal Patel has the skillset and we obviously know that Bumrah does, so that brings a whole new dynamic to how you map out your 20 overs. Bowlers can be more attacking in the powerplay because they know you have those overs locked away at the back end."

He added:

"There are very few bowlers who can do that, and if India have two of them in Bumrah and Harshal Patel that sets them up for being a formidable team."

Patel's spell helped India restrict New Zealand to 153-6. The Blackcaps were looking to score in excess of 180, based on the start they got courtesy of their openers. The RCB seamer's overs in the death bowlers played a vital hand and did not allow New Zealand to accelerate.

The waist-high no balls have been something we have noticed: Uthappa

Uthappa felt that Harshal Patel's tendency to bowl waist-high no-balls was a slight concern and urged the pacer to work on it. Uthappa added that such a delivery could prove costly in a high-pressure encounter.

With Dew being a prominent presence right from the word go in Ranchi, Harshal Patel bowled a waist high no ball. But he made amends with a strong comeback on the resulting free hit.

"The waist-high no balls have been something we have noticed with him over the last 12 months or so and it is something he would want to work on and improve. Because in high-pressure games you don't want to give away a ball like that." Uthappa explained

Harshal Patel had bowled a waist-high no-ball in his infamous final over against CSK in the first leg of the IPL as well. The over eventually resulted in 37 runs with Ravindra Jadeja scripting his name in history.

Edited by Aditya Singh