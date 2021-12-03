×
"His injury seems as mysterious as Varun Chakravarthy's balls" - Indian fans express their doubts over the authenticity of Ajinkya Rahane's injury

Fans express their doubts over the authenticity of Ajinkya Rahane's injury
Balakrishna
ANALYST
Modified Dec 03, 2021 11:48 AM IST
Senior players Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ishant Sharma were ruled out of the the second Test between India and New Zealand due to injury concerns. Rahane was captain in the previous match as regular skipper Virat Kohli skipped the game.

With Kohli returning to playing XI in the second Test, the management had to take a tough call to drop one of the batters to accommodate the skipper. Ajinkya Rahane's position has been under heavy scrutiny as he has been highly inconsistent over the past few years. Rahane underperformed in the first Test against New Zealand as well.

Ahead of the second Test, calls for dropping Rahane came in from all corners. Fans and critics have long been fed up with team management persisting with Team India's vice-captain despite not receiving the expected returns.

Due to all this, it looked like Rahane would be dropped for Kohli in the playing XI for the second Test. However, fans were in for a surprise this morning after learning that Rahane will miss the second Test due to a hamstring injury.

They were skeptical about the issue and felt that the BCCI covered up Rahane's snub by citing injury concerns. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter in this regard:

#Rahane "injury" concerns are similar to when CEO step down for "personal" reasons
@cricketwallah #Rahane's injury seems to be as mysterious as Varun Chakravarthy's balls ..
You guys yesterday posted this of Rahane practicing... And now saying he injured in the last day of 1st test👀🙄😂Why can't you guys simply say that 'RAHANE IS DROPPED' 😂😌🤷🏻‍♂️@BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah @28anand @Moulinparikh 😂😂😂 #INDvNZ #Rahane #TeamIndia twitter.com/BCCI/status/14…
After announcing that #Rahane has to "SIT-OUT" due to injury..#RahulDravid be like....(Those who have seen the movie will understand the reference 😉)#ViratKohli #IndvsNz #IndvNz #Kohli #ViratKohli https://t.co/HXiRTV4DJd
Dravid after dropping Rahane #RahaneOut #INDvNZ #Dravid #Rahane https://t.co/ckj6hBISmA
#Kohli dropping #Rahane due to injury 🤣😂🤣😂#indvsnz#mumbaitest #IndiaVsNewZealand https://t.co/IR0Z0yu6DZ
#ThankYouRahane for the 5 good knocks you have played in 10 years ! Happy Retirement !#IndiaVsNewZealand #IndvsNZ#NZvsInd #mumbaitest #Rahane#RahaneOut https://t.co/JGJf2M3zgY
Why don't u agree that the player has been performing poorly fr a long while and has been dropped as a result. This injury nonsense is so stupid. #INDvNZ #Rahane
#CricketTwitter #INDVsNZ #NZvsInd #ViratKohli #Rahane https://t.co/wUmJmW4kD5
Can't drop captain of the last match so he is injured 😅. #RahaneWell played #ViratKohli #RahaneOut #KaneWilliamson #Wankhede#MumbaiTest
Abe cricket khelre the ya kabaddi be 🤨😲😂😂 I think rahane is not injured 😜 #Rahane Has dropped 😅😜 what do you think 🙂🤔 #injury #Rahane #ViratKohli https://t.co/cDRjdlr9XB
#TeamIndia medical has a beautiful talent of finding injuries at the right time. Hence #Rahane, #Ishant #Jadeja are proved injured and playing XI now is a no brainer. It is admirable though how seniors are rested, and not dropped. #IndiaVsNewZealand
Ohk!! Now we know #Rahane got injured here 😛 twitter.com/wasimjaffer14/…
There's a limit of clownery.#IndiaVsNewZealand #Rahane twitter.com/BCCI/status/14…
Convo between BCCI & Ajinkya Rahane before the match: #Rahane #INDvNZ https://t.co/ozEyDQc8p1
So as India’s main players got injured left, right and center, hanuma vihari was preparing for a tour that may not even happen. The state of it.
Ishant Sharma, Ravindera Jadeja, Ajanke Rahane... Kane Williamson all out of Mumbai Test.#INDvNZ#KaneWilliamson #Jadeja#Rahane#IshantSharma https://t.co/YzMHPJaZkg
Scenes from Indian Dressing Room #INDvsNZ #MumbaiTest #Rahane https://t.co/TcPRpDk88M
#Rahane even when dropped is covered up as an injury, the sheer fear of saying truth about him.#IndianCricketTeam #NewZealand #INDvNZ

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will also miss second Test against India

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will also miss the second Test against India in Mumbai due to his long-standing elbow injury. Williamson notably missed quite a few games over the course of the year due to the same injury. In his absence, opener Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis side in this contest.

Speaking to New Zealand Cricket’s official website about Williamson's injury concerns, coach Gary Stead said:

“While we’ve been able to manage the injury through the year and the T20 World Cup, the shift to Test cricket and the increased batting loading has re-aggravated his elbow. Ultimately the injury is still not right and while he got through the Kanpur Test, it was clear playing in the second Test wasn’t an option.”

This means both captains from the first Test in Kanpur will miss the action in the second game.

Meanwhile, the wet outfield in Mumbai has caused a delay in the commencement of the proceedings on Day 1 of the second Test. As things stand, the first ball will be bowled at 12 noon.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
