“Hoping that he will score big runs in this series” - Cheteshwar Pujara backs Ajinkya Rahane to come good in IND vs NZ Tests

Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has expressed confidence that Ajinkya Rahane will be able to overcome his poor run of form in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Rahane has had a torrid time with the willow for nearly two years now. In the Test series in England earlier this year, the 33-year-old managed just 109 runs in seven innings at a dismal average of 15.57.

Ironically, with Virat Kohli being rested, Rahane will find himself leading the team in the first Test against the Kiwis in Kanpur, which starts on November 25.

Asked about Rahane’s extended lean spell, Pujara asserted that he was just one innings away from striking form. Speaking at a press conference, the India no.3 said:

“He is a great player. There are times where a player goes through a tough time. That’s part of this game. There will be ups and downs. But I feel he is a confident player, he is someone who works hard on his game. I am very sure that he is just one innings away. Once he gets a big score or a big hundred, he will be back in form.”

Pujara added that Rahane has looked in good touch in the nets and needs to convert that into runs out in the middle. He stated:

“He has been working hard in the nets, I have seen the way he has been batting. He is in good touch and hoping that he will score big runs in this series.”

Since the start of 2020, Rahane has scored 644 runs in 27 Test innings at an average of 24.76.

“Added responsibility is good sometimes” - Cheteshwar Pujara on vice-captaincy duties

Pujara has been named vice-captain of the team for the Test series against New Zealand. Asked how he views the additional responsibility, the 33-year-old responded:

“The added responsibility is good sometimes. It can work in your favor because you can share your experience of what a youngster can do. Mainly, even as a player, if I am not vice-captain, I always try and share my experiences. So the responsibility (is there)."

Pujara, however, added that team goals come first. He stated:

"Yes, I am vice-captain, but the ultimate focus is about the Indian team, the way we can move forward. There is another Test championship going on, so we would like to be on top and try and get as many points as possible.”

After a poor start, Pujara had a decent series in England. He scored 227 runs in four Tests at an average of 32.43.

