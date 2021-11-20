IND vs NZ 2021: "India are already thinking about the next T20 World Cup" - Zaheer Khan praises move to promote Venkatesh Iyer

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan described the decision to promote Venkatesh Iyer to No. 3 as a positive move which was made keeping the next T20 World Cup in mind.

Iyer walked into bat at the fall’s KL Rahul’s wicket in the second T20I of the series against New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday. Rahul and Rohit Sharma featured in an opening stand of 117 as India chased down 154 with ease. Iyer helped himself to an unbeaten 12 from 11.

Speaking after India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, Zaheer pointed out that the Men in Blue acted proactively in sending Iyer to bat ahead of Suryakumar Yadav. The former left-arm seamer said in a discussion on Cricbuzz:

“The move to promote Venkatesh Iyer to No.3 when the opportunity arose proves that India are already thinking about the next T20 World Cup. Had they not done something like that, then you could have said that they missed an opportunity. It was definitely a proactive move by the management keeping the future in mind.”

Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha chipped in and pointed out that the team needs to sort out its middle-order woes ahead of the next T20 World Cup. He opined:

“We need to sort out our middle order. That is what is hurting us in ICC tournaments. If we get that in place, rest all seems fine. Our top-order batting and bowling are excellent. But this is one box we still need to tick.”India’s middle order failed to deliver after Rohit and Rahul perished cheaply in the first two games of the T20 World Cup 2021 against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively. The below-par efforts ended up costing India a place in the semis.

“If Siraj is not fit, Avesh Khan might get a chance” - Pragyan Ojha on changes for India in 3rd T20I

Avesh Khan (R) and Ishan Kishan. Pic: Getty Images

Although India have clinched the T20I series with a match to go, Ojha doesn’t see the hosts making too many changes. He wants Avesh Khan to play if Mohammed Siraj is not fit. Explaining his choice, the former cricketer said:

“If Siraj is not fit, Avesh Khan might get a chance in the final T20I. Bhuvneshwar, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel are very similar in style. India need some pace in their attack. Don’t see any other changes since India need to maintain the momentum. The middle-order still needs some time because the top-order has done 90 percent work.”

The third and final T20I of the three-match series will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 21.

