It was surprising that the new ball wasn't taken straightaway: Wasim Jaffer startled with Rahane's decision to delay opting for the second new ball 

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer expressed his amazement over Ajinkya Rahane's decision not to opt for the new ball right after the 80-over mark in the second innings. His statement came after New Zealand salvaged a hard-fought draw in the first Test encounter between the two sides at Kanpur.

Courtesy of a high-spirited batting display by Kiwi batters, the visitors snatched a memorable draw from the jaws of defeat. Speaking after the toilsome encounter, Wasim Jaffer reflected on the importance of a hard ball on a sluggish pitch. While expressing his dismay, Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

"Yes, I think so that he (Rahane) delayed in opting for the new ball. A hard ball on those kinds of pitches does a lot more than an 80-85 overs-old ball. So I was really surprised because it does zip through with the new ball and I was surprised that it wasn't taken straightaway."

While mentioning that Rahane performed well as a stand-in skipper, Jaffer pointed out that the only blemish in his captaincy was holding Axar Patel's overs in the second innings. Jaffer lamented:

"I thought Rahane captained really well. However, I think he brought Axar Patel really late in the second innings. 50 overs had gone by and he had bowled just 4-5 overs by that time. I think keeping in mind what he did in the first innings, he should've been given more overs in the second innings. So I think it was the only blemish if at all I have to say anything."

Patel, who was the best Indian bowler on show in the first innings, bowled the least number of overs amongst the three spinners in the second innings of the game.

''The discussions over Pujara and Rahane can wait till the South African series" - Wasim Jaffer

Both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane didn't have a great time with the bat in the first Test.

Amidst all the speculation regarding the selection of under-firing Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the Test team, Wasim Jaffer has pointed out that India need the two batters in South Africa.

Despite not having a fruitful first Test against the Kiwis, Jaffer backed Pujara and Rahane for the upcoming tour of the African continent. The 43-year-old opined:

"I think the discussions over Pujara and Rahane can wait till the South African series. Once that series happens, then you can make a call over their future. Because definitely going into South Africa, you want Pujara and Rahane to be playing in such an important series."

After the two-Test series against the Kiwis, India will go on an all-formats tour of South Africa comprising three Tests, as many ODIs and four T20Is.

Following the first drawn Test in Kanpur, the two teams are set to battle out in the series decider in Mumbai on December 3.

