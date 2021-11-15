India vs New Zealand 2021: "It will be a bit hard mentally" - Dinesh Karthik on NZ players having to tour India after losing T20 WC Final 

Wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik feels it will be a huge challenge for New Zealand to tour India just three days after the 2021 T20 World Cup Final. The Blackcaps missed out on the opportunity to hold multiple ICC titles at the same time following an eight-wicket defeat to Australia last night (November 14).

Karthik noted that the players will try their best in India, given that the next World Cup is only 12 months away. Defending champions Australia will host the next edition of the T20 World Cup. While previewing the T20I series between India and New Zealand on Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

"It will be a bit hard mentally. New Zealand had a great year, finals of both the World Test Championship and the T20 World Cup, one they won and one they lost. They will take this bilateral series as a step to the WC next year. They'll do everything they can do to put up a good show in India."

New Zealand will tour India to compete in a three-match T20I series and two-match Test series. The tour will commence with the first T20I on November 17.

Not a bad thing that New Zealand have to play against India so soon: Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan, on the other hand, views the opportunity to play after such a short interval as an advantage. He feels that since New Zealand lost the finals of the T20 World Cup, playing cricket once again would be the solution to help them move on from the loss.

Khan also feels it will help the Kiwis focus on next year's event.

"Had they won the tournament, being champions and being asked to play again in 3 days time, that would have been the worst thing possible because you want to enjoy what you have done. Since they lost the tournament, it's not a bad thing that NZ have to play again in 3 days time, it will help them move on."

New Zealand have already named their squad for the T20I series against India. Devon Conway has been replaced by Daryl Mitchell in the squad. Conway fractured his finger in the semi-final clash against England at the T20 World Cup.

