India vs NZ 2021: Kane Williamson & Co hit the nets ahead of first Test

The Test team members of the touring New Zealand side commenced preparations for the opening Test of their two-match series against India starting in Kanpur on Thursday (November 25).

The first Test will see a full-strength Kiwi outfit led by Kane Williamson take on India, captained by Ajinkya Rahane. The rested regular India skipper Virat Kohli will return to lead the team in the second and final Test in Mumbai.

India play New Zealand in the third and final T20I in Kolkata on Sunday.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) took to Instagram to post a series of photographs of the team putting in the hard yards and captioned it "Test training in Kolkata 🏏#INDvNZ #CricketNation #Cricket."

You can view the post below:

"Give it our all and play the way we play"- Neil Wagner

Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner wants reigning world Test champions New Zealand to continue playing their brand of clinical cricket in the upcoming Test series.

In a video shared by NZC, the 35-year-old said:

"Whatever the result is, as long as we leave everything out there and give it our best, give it our all and play the way we play, the rest will take care of itself. I guess the main thing for us now is to put our heads down, and try and defend it, give ourselves the best chance to play the cricket we've been playing - the brand we've been playing - and make New Zealanders proud."

India vs NZ 2021: Squads for the first Test

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, William Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Edited by Sanjay Rajan