India vs New Zealand 2021: KL Rahul likely to lead Team India in the T20I series - Reports

Indian opener KL Rahul is the front-runner to lead what will be a new-look T20I team for the three-match series against New Zealand later this month.

India will host New Zealand for three T20Is and a couple of Tests three days after the culmination of the ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai.

With the majority of the players who are part of the T20 World Cup squad set to be given a break, Rahul is likely to lead a new-look Indian side in the home series.

''The seniors would need a breather and it is no secret that Rahul is an integral part of the team's T20 structure. He is almost certain to lead," the source close to the BCCI was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Indian selectors are set to meet in the next couple of days to pick the T20I squad and Kohli's successor in the shortest format.

"We will have fans coming in" - BCCI official

Meanwhile, the BCCI is all set to welcome fans to the stadium, albeit in limited capacity for the three-match rubber.

The first T20I will take place in Jaipur on November 17, while the other two will be played at Ranchi and Kolkata on November 19 and 21 respectively.

"Yes, we will have fans coming in, but it won't be full capacity. We will work closely with the local authorities and plan the way forward," a BCCI official said.

With Team India faring poorly at the T20 World Cup and players set to rest, several spots are up for grabs in the squad. Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mayank Agarwal are likely to be in prime contention for the opener’s spot alongside Rahul.

Yuzvendra Chahal will likely make a return to the squad after missing out on the T20 World Cup, while rookie spinner Ravi Bishnoi could also come into contention.

The likes of Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh are front-runners in the pace department considering their exploits in the recent IPL.

The T20I series will be followed by two ICC WTC Tests. The first match will take place in Kanpur between November 25-29 followed by the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai between December 03-07.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar