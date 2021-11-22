"Make Rohit Sharma ODI captain ASAP" - Fans request BCCI after Rohit Sharma-led side clean sweeps New Zealand 3-0 in the T20I series

Rohit Sharma-led Team India successfully managed to white-wash New Zealand in the three-match T20I series after winning the Kolkata match. India's bowling and batting departments put in a collective effort to win the dead rubber comprehensively.
Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma won the third toss in a row in the series. He opted to bat first as they wanted to test themselves in a different scenario.
Rohit Sharma (56) continued his good form and hit a blazing half-century to set up a good platform for his side.
Shreyas Iyer (25), Venkatesh Iyer (20), Harshal Patel (18), and Deepak Chahar (21*) played well in the second half of the innings. They helped India reach a formidable total of 184/7.
While bowling, Axar Patel (3/9) spun a web around the Kiwi batters by picking wickets in quick succession to put his side ahead in the contest. Martin Guptill (51) tried to counter-attack, but he did not receive much support from other batters.
After Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed the swashbuckling Kiwi opener Guptill, the match turned into a completely one-sided encounter. New Zealand eventually got bundled out for 111 and lost the match by 73 runs.
Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid's tenure as captain and head coach got off to a great start with a series win against a quality team.
Fans were elated by Team India's win and applauded the Indian captain and the new support staff. Some also requested BCCI to hand over the ODI captaincy to Rohit Sharma from Virat Kohli.
Rohit Sharma's success and form will definitely put some pressure on selectors and Virat Kohli about the ODI captaincy. The next ODI World Cup will happen in 2023 in India. Because of this, fans want Rohit Sharma to take over as ODI skipper as they believe he is a better white-ball captain than Virat Kohli.
