"Make Rohit Sharma ODI captain ASAP" - Fans request BCCI after Rohit Sharma-led side clean sweeps New Zealand 3-0 in the T20I series

Rohit Sharma-led Team India successfully managed to white-wash New Zealand in the three-match T20I series after winning the Kolkata match. India's bowling and batting departments put in a collective effort to win the dead rubber comprehensively.

Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma won the third toss in a row in the series. He opted to bat first as they wanted to test themselves in a different scenario.

Rohit Sharma (56) continued his good form and hit a blazing half-century to set up a good platform for his side.

Shreyas Iyer (25), Venkatesh Iyer (20), Harshal Patel (18), and Deepak Chahar (21*) played well in the second half of the innings. They helped India reach a formidable total of 184/7.

While bowling, Axar Patel (3/9) spun a web around the Kiwi batters by picking wickets in quick succession to put his side ahead in the contest. Martin Guptill (51) tried to counter-attack, but he did not receive much support from other batters.

After Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed the swashbuckling Kiwi opener Guptill, the match turned into a completely one-sided encounter. New Zealand eventually got bundled out for 111 and lost the match by 73 runs.

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid's tenure as captain and head coach got off to a great start with a series win against a quality team.

Fans were elated by Team India's win and applauded the Indian captain and the new support staff. Some also requested BCCI to hand over the ODI captaincy to Rohit Sharma from Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma's success and form will definitely put some pressure on selectors and Virat Kohli about the ODI captaincy. The next ODI World Cup will happen in 2023 in India. Because of this, fans want Rohit Sharma to take over as ODI skipper as they believe he is a better white-ball captain than Virat Kohli.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans:

Abhisek @Abhisek099 @JayShah @ImRo45 Plz give Odi captaincy to #RohitSharma as soon as possible. We don't want to loose another world cup. @JayShah @ImRo45 Plz give Odi captaincy to #RohitSharma as soon as possible. We don't want to loose another world cup.

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan 3-0 Perfect start from captain Rohit Sharma as well as coach Rahul Dravid. Well done team India. Today’s victory must be most satisfactory! #INDVsNZT20 3-0 Perfect start from captain Rohit Sharma as well as coach Rahul Dravid. Well done team India. Today’s victory must be most satisfactory! #INDVsNZT20

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 Congratulations Team India on the series win. Dream start for the new captain-coach combo of Rohit and Rahul. While the results were impressive, so was the unearthing of more options ahead of next year's World Cup. A giant step in the right direction. Keep it going👍👍 #NZvIND Congratulations Team India on the series win. Dream start for the new captain-coach combo of Rohit and Rahul. While the results were impressive, so was the unearthing of more options ahead of next year's World Cup. A giant step in the right direction. Keep it going👍👍 #NZvIND

MANOJ TIWARY @tiwarymanoj



#INDvNZ Eden Gardens never disappoints @ImRo45 , another sensational innings by the captain along with some great captaincy. The bowling & fielding have been exceptional. Beating a team like @BLACKCAPS in this format by 3-0 is never easy! Excellent show. Well done #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 Eden Gardens never disappoints @ImRo45, another sensational innings by the captain along with some great captaincy. The bowling & fielding have been exceptional. Beating a team like @BLACKCAPS in this format by 3-0 is never easy! Excellent show. Well done #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 #INDvNZ https://t.co/dl964Ug9rz

Mohd Nadir @Nadir___32 hardik pandya watching All-rounder Performance of Indian Middle order hardik pandya watching All-rounder Performance of Indian Middle order https://t.co/64Owt2Bfam

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash

1. Rohit-Rahul must always open. Don’t think of left-right or match-ups.

2. Finger spin can work in T20s. Ashwin-Axar-Santner. And it’s okay for LAS to bowl to LHB.

3. India’s middle-lower order far from sorted. Will take time. Major takeaways from #IndvNZ series1. Rohit-Rahul must always open. Don’t think of left-right or match-ups.2. Finger spin can work in T20s. Ashwin-Axar-Santner. And it’s okay for LAS to bowl to LHB.3. India’s middle-lower order far from sorted. Will take time. Major takeaways from #IndvNZ series 1. Rohit-Rahul must always open. Don’t think of left-right or match-ups. 2. Finger spin can work in T20s. Ashwin-Axar-Santner. And it’s okay for LAS to bowl to LHB. 3. India’s middle-lower order far from sorted. Will take time.

Abhinav mukund @mukundabhinav



Which player do you think made the most impact for India?

#INDvNZ India back to winning ways with a comprehensive series win. Early days but the team seems to be shaping up well under the new leadership even without a few key players.Which player do you think made the most impact for India? India back to winning ways with a comprehensive series win. Early days but the team seems to be shaping up well under the new leadership even without a few key players. Which player do you think made the most impact for India?#INDvNZ

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



"If you see the teams going around the world, they bat very deep. Number 8 and 9 can play a big role.



Harshal opens the batting for Haryana. Deepak, we saw what he did in Sri Lanka."



Looks like this is going to be the batting template for India now.



#INDvNZ Rohit Sharma 🗣"If you see the teams going around the world, they bat very deep. Number 8 and 9 can play a big role.Harshal opens the batting for Haryana. Deepak, we saw what he did in Sri Lanka."Looks like this is going to be the batting template for India now. Rohit Sharma 🗣"If you see the teams going around the world, they bat very deep. Number 8 and 9 can play a big role. Harshal opens the batting for Haryana. Deepak, we saw what he did in Sri Lanka."Looks like this is going to be the batting template for India now. #INDvNZ

DK @DineshKarthik

Well done for the clean sweep boys! 🇮🇳



#INDvNZ 3️⃣- 0️⃣ 👏Well done for the clean sweep boys! 🇮🇳 3️⃣- 0️⃣ 👏Well done for the clean sweep boys! 🇮🇳#INDvNZ https://t.co/o0ls0CMB4S

Dhanush @dhanesh_gore



#rohitsharma #INDVSNZT20 #rohit45 Rohit Sharma became 1st Indian Captain to Score 150+ runs in a 3 match T20I Series (Twice) Rohit Sharma became 1st Indian Captain to Score 150+ runs in a 3 match T20I Series (Twice)#rohitsharma #INDVSNZT20 #rohit45 https://t.co/Xlje6HJFLu

JᴇƦᴀʟᴅ VɪᴊᴀYツ @jeraldvj45



Most Runs



Kohli - 984

Rohit - 823

Dhoni - 589



Most 50+



Rohit - 9

Kohli - 8

Raina - 1



Most 4s



Rohit - 66

Kohli - 66

Dhoni - 45



Most 6s



Rohit - 50

Kohli - 40

Dhoni - 19



#RohitSharma

#INDvsNZ Indian Captains in Winning MatchesMost RunsKohli - 984Rohit - 823Dhoni - 589Most 50+Rohit - 9Kohli - 8Raina - 1Most 4sRohit - 66Kohli - 66Dhoni - 45Most 6sRohit - 50Kohli - 40Dhoni - 19 Indian Captains in Winning MatchesMost RunsKohli - 984Rohit - 823Dhoni - 589Most 50+Rohit - 9Kohli - 8Raina - 1Most 4sRohit - 66Kohli - 66Dhoni - 45Most 6sRohit - 50Kohli - 40Dhoni - 19#RohitSharma #INDvsNZ https://t.co/spvo9bV0v0

. @Squarecut45_



ROHIT SHARMA ~ 4 vs NZ*

Kane Williamson ~ 4 vs Pak

Rohit Sharma ~ 3 vs Ban

Virat Kohli ~ 3 vs Aus, ENG and WI

Babar Azam ~ 3 vs Zim

Coetzer ~ 3 vs Ire



#RohitSharma Most 50+ scores as a captain against an opponent in T20IsROHIT SHARMA ~ 4 vs NZ*Kane Williamson ~ 4 vs PakRohit Sharma ~ 3 vs BanVirat Kohli ~ 3 vs Aus, ENG and WIBabar Azam ~ 3 vs ZimCoetzer ~ 3 vs Ire Most 50+ scores as a captain against an opponent in T20Is ROHIT SHARMA ~ 4 vs NZ* Kane Williamson ~ 4 vs PakRohit Sharma ~ 3 vs Ban Virat Kohli ~ 3 vs Aus, ENG and WIBabar Azam ~ 3 vs Zim Coetzer ~ 3 vs Ire #RohitSharma https://t.co/ZFJd2YJ9lj

Jay Shah @JayShah Congratulations to #TeamIndia for their impressive all-round show in the T20I series under the astute captaincy of @ImRo45 and new Head Coach Rahul Dravid. This is a promising start and the youngsters have truly shown their mettle #INDvsNZ Congratulations to #TeamIndia for their impressive all-round show in the T20I series under the astute captaincy of @ImRo45 and new Head Coach Rahul Dravid. This is a promising start and the youngsters have truly shown their mettle #INDvsNZ

