"Not many nightwatchmen bat a session" - Daniel Vettori after Somerville's courageous effort in the morning session

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has lauded nightwatchman William Somerville's plucky effort in the morning session of the first Test in Kanpur. Vettori said that not many nightwatchmen bat out an entire session like the right-hander did on the fifth day of the game on Monday.

Somerville joined opener Tom Latham after Ashwin sent back Will Young in the last penultimate over of the day. The 37-year old showed impressive application against both pacers and spinners.

Following lunch on Day 5, Vettori commended Somerville for his approach to the game. He said that the visitors hadn't anticipated that type of performance from him. The partnership between Somerville and Tom Latham has put New Zealand in a good position to draw or even win the game.

Vettori said in this regard:

"Somerville has been fantastic. Not many nightwatchmen bat a session and whilst New Zealand do bat deep, they didn't anticipate this sort of performance."

Vettori hailed Sommerville for taking the pressure off Latham to set the game up for New Zealand, saying:

"It's not just about the time he batted; it's the fact that he's been effective in scoring runs as well. He took a little bit of pressure off Tom Latham. The fact they maintained this partnership for the whole session, bode well for New Zealand and sets it up for the strong middle-order."

Unfortunately for Somerville (36), he was dismissed on the very first delivery after lunch.

ICC @ICC



Will Sommerville's brilliant knock of 36 comes to an end.



#WTC23 | #INDvNZ | bit.ly/IndNZ-1 Umesh Yadav delivers a much-needed breakthrough for India straight after lunch 💥Will Sommerville's brilliant knock of 36 comes to an end. Umesh Yadav delivers a much-needed breakthrough for India straight after lunch 💥Will Sommerville's brilliant knock of 36 comes to an end. #WTC23 | #INDvNZ | bit.ly/IndNZ-1 https://t.co/pfnvjpeubi

Umesh Yadav banged a short delivery to the right-hander, who pulled it straight towards Shubman Gill at fine leg.

"He's a man for occasions now" - Daniel Vettori on Tom Latham

India vs New Zealand - ICC World Test Championship Final: Reserve Day

Following his hard-fought 95 in the first innings, Latham ensured a steady start for the visitors on Day 5 as well. The left-hander stood up tall against the spin trio of Ashwin, Patel and Jadeja before perishing to the former for 52, his second fifty of the game.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #INDvNZ Tom Latham falls for 52 from 146 balls. A bottom edge from Ashwin finds the stumps. 118/3 now as Ross Taylor joins Kane Williamson 21*. 284 the target. LIVE scoring | on.nzc.nz/3r7ERZ5 Tom Latham falls for 52 from 146 balls. A bottom edge from Ashwin finds the stumps. 118/3 now as Ross Taylor joins Kane Williamson 21*. 284 the target. LIVE scoring | on.nzc.nz/3r7ERZ5 #INDvNZ https://t.co/5sNz74qkhX

Vettori, who has 362 Test scalps to his name, heaped praise on Latham, describing him as a man for occasions. Hailing the opener as a 'man for all occasions', the former left-arm spinner said:

"Tom has been wonderful as well. We saw that in the first innings too. He's a man for occasions now. There are not many openers who can do what he does. He has performed in New Zealand, and is now performing in the subcontinent."

"The thing he does better than other batters is that he's prepared to use his feet and ready to sweep, and he's prepared to go deep into the crease. If you combine these three things, you can put pressure back on Indian spinners."

Earlier in the game, Latham starred with a gritty 95 as New Zealand (296) conceded a slender 50-run first-innings lead to India.

Following his dismissal in the second innings, captain Kane Williamson has been joined in the middle by experienced batter Ross Taylor. It remains to be seen if the duo thwarts India's victory hopes.

Edited by Bhargav