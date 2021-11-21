IND v NZ 2021: Robin Uthappa explains why India might play the same XI in T20I series' dead rubber final

Robin Uthappa believes India will not test their bench strength in the final T20I against New Zealand despite being 2-0 up in the series.

The right-handed batter pointed to Indian media's extra scrutiny of new captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid's first series together.

He suggested that to avoid criticism and start their journey on a good note, they might not take the risk of losing the final game. Uthappa told ESPNcricinfo:

"Perhaps not because we all know how critical the Indian media is for the first series of a captain and coach and how big a deal being first-time captaincy has become. I think they'll continue with it [the same team] and try and whitewash this series. So I don't think there will be a lot of changes."

India won the first two T20Is by five and seven wickets respectively after winning the toss in both fixtures.

While the series has seen some new faces like Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel in action, there is more exciting talent waiting to be tested on the bench.

But going by Robin Uthappa's theory, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan and Avesh Khan will have to wait a bit more for their chance.

"India is going to be ruthless" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash So, if Ruturaj-Ishan play today…say in place of Rahul-Pant, you’ll end up batting them ahead of both V&S Iyer. Might as well play the same batting & promote the existing batters. Also, I like @mukundabhinav ’s idea—how about batting first? Put your Batting-Bowling under pressure So, if Ruturaj-Ishan play today…say in place of Rahul-Pant, you’ll end up batting them ahead of both V&S Iyer. Might as well play the same batting & promote the existing batters. Also, I like @mukundabhinav’s idea—how about batting first? Put your Batting-Bowling under pressure

Meanwhile, listing his own predictions, Aakash Chopra on Sunday said India will be "ruthless" in the final match. He remarked that the wounds of the T20 World Cup group-stage ouster "are still fresh" and won't allow the Men in Blue to relax.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, the former opener said:

"I am still saying India will win, I mean India will win again. India is going to be ruthless because the World Cup's wounds are still fresh. So I don't think they will take the foot off the accelerator. So, I have the full expectation of an Indian win."

The final T20I will commence at 7:00 PM IST at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar