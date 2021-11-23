IND vs NZ 2021: Salman Butt picks the best captain among Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Joe Root

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt believes Kane Williamson is currently the best captain in Test cricket.

When a fan asked him to pick the best leader among New Zealand's Williamson, India's Virat Kohli and England's Joe Root, Salman Butt replied on his official YouTube channel:

"I think Kane Williamson is the best captain. Yes, Joe Root and Virat Kohli are brilliant as well, and they have led their sides superbly, but overall, generically, Williamson is the man when you consider all leaders across formats."

Of the three captains, Virat Kohli has led his nation in the highest number of Test matches (65). The Indian team has won 38 out of those 65 games while suffering 16 defeats.

Kane Williamson was the first captain to win the ICC World Test Championship. Under his leadership, New Zealand have won 22 and lost eight Tests. England's Joe Root has a 48.21 win percentage in 56 Tests as skipper.

Root and Kohli recently went head-to-head in England earlier this year. Kohli's team will now battle Williamson and his men in an ICC World Test Championship series at home over the next few days.

According to Salman Butt, India start as the favorites to win the upcoming two-Test series, although he thinks Williamson is a better captain than Kohli. Butt pointed out that the Blackcaps will find it challenging to beat India in India.

Both Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam play elegant shots: Salman Butt

Rohit Sharma is the new T20I captain of Team India

Next, a fan asked Butt to name the more elegant batter between Indian T20I captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan T20I captain Babar Azam.

"You have asked me which suit is better - Armani or BOSS," Salman Butt replied. "Both Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam play elegant shots. Both are elegant in a different way."

Both Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma led their nations to a 3-0 series win in their respective T20I series recently. Pakistan beat Bangladesh, while India whitewashed New Zealand.

Both sides will be keen to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming T20Is.

