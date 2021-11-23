India vs New Zealand 2021: Shreyas Iyer shares a heartwarming injury comeback post on Instagram

It has been a tough 2021 for Shreyas Iyer with a shoulder injury in IPL putting a clamp on his cricket. The flamboyant, hard-hitting batter found himself losing precious time on the field. The likes of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav grabbed the opportunities they were handed and made optimal use of it.

Nonetheless, Shreyas Iyer seemed to be ready to let the troubled injury period go. He took to Instagram to share a comeback reel that had his teammates and fans cheering for the Delhi Capitals batter.

He captioned the post with a simple Indian flag smiley. His reel saw him switch from recovering on a hospital bed to posing with his Test kit for the cameras.

You can view the reel below:

Shreyas Iyer's performances in the India-NZ T20I series

In three matches, Shreyas Iyer was asked to play the role of a finisher - something he hasn't done for most of his career. 30 runs from two innings at an average of 15 just dented his stylish comeback aspirations. Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa had earlier weighed-on Iyer's role.

In a discussion on ESPNCricinfo, Uthappa admitted that Shreyas looked out of place. He remarked:

“For me, the fact that Shreyas Iyer played in a position that he is not comfortable with kind of just showed up in that innings. He is the kind of batter who likes to take his time a little bit initially and then he gets going. Unfortunately for him, he finds himself in a newish kind of position, where he has to finish a game.”

Former Kiwi spinner Daniel Vettori echoed Uthappa's views on Shreyas Iyer as well. He said:

“When players who perform in IPL and domestic come into international cricket and you ask them to do something different, it is always tricks. The response can be that you’re playing for your country so you have to adapt and find a role. But, it is easier said than done, particularly when guys are used to batting at the opening position or No. 3.”

