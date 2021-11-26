"Playing his first Test, he didn't change his game and rather backed it"- Wasim Jaffer following Shreyas Iyer's Test ton on debut 

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer had high praise for Shreyas Iyer, who smashed a century on his Test debut on Friday. Jaffer commended his fellow Mumbai batter for backing his style of play despite playing his first ever Test match.

Iyer became the sixteenth Indian Test player to score a century on debut when he scored 104 against New Zealand on Day 2 of the first Test. He was the catalyst for the Indian side managing to score 345 on a deteriorating Kanpur pitch.

Wasim Jaffer spoke about Iyer's dogged temperament while talking to ESPNcricinfo. Jaffer mentioned that the 26-year old has always backed up his game, citing Iyer's accomplishments in domestic cricket as evidence. The Mumbai-born veteran said:

"Just because he's (Shreyas Iyer) playing his first test, he didn't change his game and just backed his game. That was the most important thing. And that is what I expected from him. Because even when he came in as an U-19 guy, playing in Ranji trophy or in the Vijay Hazare, he was never over odd from the occasion. He backed his game even then, and that is what I expected from him."

Iyer came to the crease in a crisis situation and skillfully stamped his authority on the game from the very start. The 26-year old gave no quarter to the Kiwi bowlers, who failed to look penetrative enough against him.

"I think so, yes" - Wasim Jaffer on whether Iyer can be looked as a long-term No.5 prospect

With regular stars such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul unavailable for the first Test, Shreyas Iyer had the opportunity to play at No. 5. He grabbed the chance with both hands, scoring a commanding ton.

When asked whether Shreyas Iyer could be a long-term No. 5 solution for the Indian test team, Jaffer replied in the affirmative. He told ESPNcricinfo that Iyer not only has a strong defense but a variety of shots that will enable him to be successful in this format. While recalling the former Delhi Capitals skipper's big hundreds in the past, the 43-year old mentioned:

"I think so, yes (If Iyer can be a long-term No. 5 prospect). I think he has a solid defense. There's no shortage of shots in him. He's good when driving, he has scored runs at first class level. Wherever he's got an opportunity, he's got runs in days cricket. He's got a double hundred against Australia in the Board President's game. So he's somebody who's got big hundreds. It is not something new to him."

Iyer perished for 104 after a drinks interval when he mistimed an outswinging length delivery from Tim Southee. Thanks to Iyer's fabulous innings, India piled up 345 runs in the first innings of the first Test encounter in Kanpur.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee