"Anything around 275 would be a good target" - Dinesh Karthik feels India might not bat for whole day on Day 4  

Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik feels that a target of anything near 275 will be a winnable number for the Indian team. He opined that the hosts might bat for two sessions or a little more on Day 4 of the ongoing Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

With a score of 129-0 at the start of the day, New Zealand were looking in a strong position comparatively. However, the Indian bowlers gave a spirited performance. With this, coupled with some individual brilliance from Axar Patel, the hosts made inroads into the game. India bundled out the visitors for 296 and ensured a cushion of 49 runs from the first innings.

Having said that, the Kiwi unit dented India's excellent day by dismissing opener Shubman Gill in the second over of the third innings.

Following the end of days play, Dinesh Karthik mentioned that India should look to test Kiwi batters in the last 40-30 minutes of Day 4. He elucidated India's need to perish Kane Williamson and Tom Latham inside 100 runs. If they manage that, it will be a 'smooth sailing' for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side.

"I think anything around 275 is a good target. Which would mean that they would need to bat two session or little more. I would like to give the Kiwis the last 45-30 mins to bat. And if they get Williamson and Latham under 100 runs, I think after that it'll be smooth sailing for India," Dinesh Karthik was quoted as saying on Cricbuzz Live.

The 36-year old also divulged his desire to see Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane amongst runs tomorrow. While citing that the two senior Indian duo 'deserve' some runs under their belts, Karthik said:

"I would love to see Pujara and Rahane get runs. They definitely deserve a few runs under their belt, they've been batting well sometimes getting off to a good start but not converting it. But here is an opportunity for them. It's a tough wicket but obviously their experience and the fact they can play spin well should come to the fore."

Neither Pujara nor Rahane have been in the best of form for some time now. Due to the lack of runs from their willow, there has been considerable amount of criticism over them.

"You've got to have some home advantage in Test cricket" - Simon Doull feels teams should adapt playing in all conditions

Ravindra Jadeja celebrating Rachin Ravindra's dismissal on Day 3 [P.C: ESPNCRICINFO]

Playing Test cricket at home provides a certain edge and advantage for the hosts over the away side. Be it the sluggish and spinning subcontinent tracks or fast-paced green-top pitches in Oceania.

Former Kiwi pacer Simon Doull weighed on the subject of having home superiority for the hosting nations. He elucidated that sides need to have some home advantage. While interacting with Cricbuzz Live, he said:

"I do love watching this sort of Test cricket. I'd loved to see a little more bounce from the surface perhaps. I have no issues with the pitches that turn. Around the world, you've got to have some home advantage. You come to New Zealand - it is greener than green. And I don't mind that either."

He also stated that teams visiting India should expect spinning conditions and adapt to playing in all conditions around the globe.

"Sides that come to India and expect anything but a turning surface, they would've got rocks in their head. You've got to adapt and play in conditions all around the world," Doull concluded.

Operating at a lead of 63 runs, the Indian side will look to build on a few partnerships tomorrow on the pitch which is playing some ricks. Day 4 will begin at 9:30 a.m. IST on Sunday.

