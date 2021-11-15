India vs New Zealand 2021: "The focus will be on Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma" - Zaheer Khan

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan shed the importance of India's upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. The Men In Blue unfurl a new page in their history as this marks the maiden assignment of captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid.

BCCI @BCCI



How excited are you for the home series? @ImRo45 all set to lead #TeamIndia 's T20I squad against New Zealand.

The selection committee have chosen to rest some of their key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli for the T20I series. Zaheer Khan noted that irrespective of the fact, the focus would always have been on the new captain-coach combination after their predecessors stepped down.

While previewing the series between India and New Zealand on Cricbuzz, Khan said:

"India will be absolutely hurt about not making it to the semis. It will be the talk of the series. In many ways, this is turning a new page in Indian cricket. The series chatter and the focus will be on Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma. Also, where Indian cricket is going in terms of strategy and tactics."

New Zealand will look to avenge the 5-0 loss in the T20I series they suffered at home at the hands of Team India. The hosts, on the other hand, will be on the lookout to settle their scores following a string of losses to the Blackcaps at ICC events.

Talent is of abundance in India: Dinesh Karthik

Wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik praised the call to rest a number of senior players. The team's poor showing at the T20 World Cup has been attributed to bio-bubble fatigue, which makes the rotation of players paramount in the near future. Karthik said:

"The players have been rested rightly so. A few players have been on the road for far too long. The Shamis, Bumrahs, Kohlis, good to see that they are all taking a break. A very young lot has come in, some interesting names in the squad. Talent is of abundance in India, Rahul Dravid is going to be spoiled for talent, it is only how they group together and do it."

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda

India Head Coach - Rahul Dravid

NCA head - VVS Laxman



Will this trio take Indian Cricket to greater heights?



BCCI President - Sourav Ganguly
India Head Coach - Rahul Dravid
NCA head - VVS Laxman
Will this trio take Indian Cricket to greater heights?

Jasprit Bumrah, who was one of the first to address bio-bubble fatigue, is one of the major names that has been rested. The Indian players have played constant cricket ever since the sport's resumption after a break induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

