IND vs NZ 2021: "They perform better in seaming conditions; we have the home advantage" - Axar Patel

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel believes the hosts will be ready with plans when they lock horns with New Zealand later this month. Both sides will clash in a two-match Test series, starting November 25 in Kanpur.

The Kiwis, who featured in Sunday's T20 World Cup final in the UAE, will play three T20Is leading up to the red-ball series. This will be their first assignment in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship.

Axar stressed that they will not take the opposition lightly despite playing in spin-friendly conditions. Speaking to Sportstar, the all-rounder from Gujarat said:

"I will try to perform as well as I’d done during the Test series at home against England. It will be a good series against New Zealand. They perform better in seaming conditions than in pitches favouring spin. That will be challenging for them; we have the home advantage."

Axar added:

"At the same time, they’re playing really well in both red-ball and white-ball formats – they defeated us in the World Test Championship final – and therefore we can’t take them lightly. We have to be ready with our plans."

Incidentally, both teams met each other in the inaugural World Test Championship final earlier this year. New Zealand thrashed India by eight wickets in Southampton.

Kyle Jamieson ran over India's batting in overcast conditions that assisted the seamers and returned with seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

"We discuss strategies and game plans" - Axar Patel on bowling alongside Ravichandran Ashwin

The 27-year-old cricketer has grown leaps and bounds in the last couple of years as a bowler. He ran riot in his debut Test series against England bowling alongside veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. He picked up 27 wickets from three Tests.

When quizzed about what he has learned from the senior spinners, Axar Patel said:

"Ashwin and I are different types of bowlers, and wrist-spinner Mishy bhai is different as well. Physically we don’t compare our bowling with each other. Our roles and styles are different. Ashwin gives the ball a bit of flight, I like to deliver it fast. But when we practice, we discuss strategies and game plans, or basically, hone the mindset required for success. The mindset to bowl is what I’ve learnt from them – how to bowl in a given situation, etc."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

After the Kanpur Tests, the caravan will shift to Mumbai for the second and final Test of the series, starting December 3.

Edited by Aditya Singh