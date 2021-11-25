IND vs NZ 2021: [Watch] Shreyas Iyer receives maiden Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar

Shreyas Iyer's moment of truth finally arrived on Thursday morning as the Mumbai cricketer earned his maiden Test cap ahead of the first Test between India and world Test champions New Zealand in Kanpur.

Legendary opener-turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar handed the coveted baggy blue to Iyer, who kissed it instantly to showcase just how much it meant to him. He was then greeted with warm hugs from his teammates.

"🎥 A moment to cherish for @ShreyasIyer15 as he receives his #TeamIndia Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar - one of the best to have ever graced the game. 👏 👏"

Iyer is all set to become the 303rd men's cricketer to represent India in Test match cricket. He was initially picked in the squad ahead of Hanuma Vihari.

However KL Rahul was set to open and with Shubman Gill being higher in the pegging order, it looked unlikely that Shreyas would get game time.

However, Rahul's untimely injury (side strain) forced the Indian management to push Gill to the top of the order, paving way for the audition of Iyer in the middle- order.

Team India Test debutant Shreyas Iyer has a formidable First-Class record

Iyer has earned his Test debut after years of performing consistently in Ranji Trophy and for India A in four-day cricket.

His First-Class stats are exceptional. In 54 matches, the 26-year-old has scored 4592 runs at an average of 52.18 and a strike rate of -wait for it- 81.54 with the help of 23 fifties and 12 centuries.

Back in 2017, he smashed 108 and 82 in two unofficial Tests against a New Zealand A attack comprising Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Ish Sodhi in Vijayawada at better than run a ball.

However, he hasn't played a four-day game since the 2019 Irani Trophy and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the grind of long form cricket after a long gap.

Meanwhile, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and has opted to bat first. Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill will open the batting followed by the experienced duo of Pujara, Rahane and debutant Iyer.

On expected terms, India have gone with three spinners + two dealers in combination with Ishant Sharma getting the nod over Mohammed Siraj.

