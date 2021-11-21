Why are KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin not playing today's IND vs NZ 2021 T20I?

India have rested both vice-captain KL Rahul and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the final T20I against New Zealand at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Both players have been on the road and through grueling bio-bubbles with the team since the first half of IPL 2021. KL Rahul has featured in almost every game - warm-ups and otherwise. Ravichandran Ashwin, too, has been playing incessantly since the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE.

Skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed the same at the toss, saying:

"We wanted to try out a few players as well. KL and Ashwin are both been rested."

Both players have been among India's best performers in the series. KL Rahul is the second-highest run-scorer with 80 runs, which included a splendid 49-ball 65 in the last match.

Ravichandran Ashwin has also shone in his poetic comeback in the shortest format by picking up three crucial wickets from two matches at an average of 14 - the best numbers among all Indian bowlers.

Who has replaced KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin in India's 11 today?

Ravichandran Ashwin getting a break has allowed a much-anticipated comeback match for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. India's second-highest wicket-taker in the format, he was contentiously left out of the 2021 T20 World Cup squad. India couldn't get past the group stage in the tournament.

Chahal was one of the highest wicket-taking spinners (18 wickets from 15 games at an average of 20.78) in the IPL 2021 which paved his way back into the team. He'll look to make an impact right away in the middle overs.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has replaced KL Rahul in the team. Kishan was a late bloomer in the IPL and did well in the T20 World Cup warmup games too. But he couldn't make a mark in the only match he got in the tournament. He'd like to improve on that and show his class as he comes out to open with his captain.

On the changes, Rohit Sharma said:

"Not really. I mean we are very clear as to what we want to which is why Ishan had to wait for such a long period of time. We want to give him the role he's suited for and where we can get the best out of him and so is Chahal. We wanted to get him into the mix as quickly as possible. He's been a champion bowler for us over the years. We want him to get back his form as well."

Rohit won his third consecutive toss and opted to bat first in Kolkata.

Edited by Samya Majumdar