IND vs NZ 2021: Why is Virat Kohli not playing the T20I series?

Indian Test and ODI captain Virat Kohli will be unavailable for the entire T20I series against New Zealand, which gets underway today in Jaipur. The 33-year-old is on a much-needed break from international cricket after participating in five Tests, the second half of IPL 2021 and the T20 World Cup on the trot in six months.

Apart from Virat Kohli, the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja are also back home and resting for this series. Kohli will also miss the first Test (25-29 November) against the Kiwis, with Ajinkya Rahane standing in for him. The skipper will be back for the second Test, which is slated for 3rd to 7th December.

Virat Kohli handed over the reins of the T20 team to his long-time deputy Rohit Sharma after the World Cup where the Men in Blue failed to go past the group stage for the first time in almost a decade.

The senior opening batter's journey will begin alongside a new coaching staff led by former captain Rahul Dravid.

"Virat Kohli coming back will only strengthen our team" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was recently asked about Virat Kohli's role in the T20 team after renouncing the captaincy. The new Indian T20I skipper explained that there won't be much difference, adding that the former captain's return will only "strengthen the team".

Rohit Sharma said:

"It's very simple. Whatever he has been doing till now, his role in this team remains the same. The roles of each player change as per match conditions and all players, including Kohli, are open to that... Based on the games that we are playing, roles will keep changing and everyone is open to that. I am sure when Virat comes back, it will only strengthen our team because of the experience and the kind of batsman he is, it's only going to add up to our squad."

Rohit Sharma won the toss in Jaipur and opted to bowl first considering the probability of heavy dew in the second innings. All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, meanwhile, was handed his debut India cap by Dravid before the toss.

