"With you by my side, I am at home anywhere" - Virat Kohli captions a cool photograph with his wife

Virat Kohli recently shared a photograph of himself along with his wife Anushka Sharma. He said that he feels at home anywhere with her on his side. The India Test and ODI skipper is currently working hard in the nets to make his comeback into international cricket. He took a mini-break after the conclusion of the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE.

Virat Kohli gave his ardent fans a glimpse of his personal life by sharing a picture on his official Instagram handle. In the photo, fans can see Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma sitting peacefully in a serene location.

Kohli captioned the post:

With you by my side, I am at home anywhere ❤️ @anushkasharma

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are India's best slip fielders: Former Team India fielding coach R Sridhar

Former fielding coach R Sridhar opined that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are India's best slip fielders at present. The duo usually occupy first and second slip positions in Test cricket for pacers.

Speaking in an interview with The Economic Times, R Sridhar disclosed the details behind Virat Kohli's decision to move to the slip cordon. He earlier used to field in the covers region. In this regard, R Sridhar said:

"They (Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma) are, indeed [India's best slip fielders]. But let me say they are two very different kind of athletes. Virat is extremely fit and agile and was always a very good outfielder. Initially, we used his energy in front of the batsman’s eyes, say like in short cover or short mid-wicket because with his intensity he could literally intimidate the batters."

He added:

"But over time, and this was also because he was a certainty in the team, we wanted him to stand in the slips... He can come down really quick and has done a lot of work on his concentration and focus. Now you can see him go for the half chances and pluck them more often than not."

Virat Kohli spent quality time with his family during the break and is now gearing up for his return. He will lead Team India in the second Test versus New Zealand in Mumbai, which commences on December 3.

