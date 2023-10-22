India vs New Zealand, 2023 World Cup Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India meet New Zealand in match number 21 of the 2023 World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22 in a top-of-the-table clash. Both the Men in Blue and the Kiwis have won their opening four games.

India are fresh from a seven-wicket triumph over Bangladesh in Pune. They recovered from a poor start with the ball to restrict the opponents to 256-8. Jasprit Bumrah once again starred with 2-41, while Ravindra Jadeja claimed 2-38. A Virat Kohli ton then eased India to victory. They will, however, miss the services of Hardik Pandya due to an ankle injury.

New Zealand, meanwhile, crushed Afghanistan by 149 runs in their previous game in Chennai. Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham and Will Young all smashed impressive half-centuries.

Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson claimed three scalps each while Trent Boult picked up two without giving away too many. New Zealand continue to be without Kane Williamson.

India vs New Zealand, 2023 World Cup: Telecast channel list in India

The India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup game will be live telecast on Star Sports network channels in India.

According to the Disney Star TV guide, the IND vs NZ match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The coverage of the game will begin at 12:30 pm IST, while the game starts at 2:00 pm IST.

India vs New Zealand, 2023 World Cup: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup game will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as website. The live streaming of the game can be watched for free on the mobile app.

India vs New Zealand, 2023 World Cup: Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham