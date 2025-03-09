India vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy Final Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

It will be India vs New Zealand in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. Both the teams have had highly impressive campaigns and will be keen to end the tournament on a high on Sunday. While the Men in Blue are unbeaten so far, the Kiwis' only defeat came against India in the group stage.

Ad

India's batting has been led by Virat Kohli, who has 217 runs to his name in four innings, including a hundred, while Shreyas Iyer has contributed 195 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma has got a few starts, but hasn't converted them. The Men in Blue look set to continue their four-spinner strategy. There will be high hopes from Varun Chakaravarthy, who has been in excellent form.

New Zealand will be a confident lot despite the loss to India in the group stage. Rachin Ravindra has notched up two hundreds in three innings, while Kane Williamson has registered scores of 81 and 102 in his last two visits to the crease. While Kiwis are sweating over the fitness of Matt Henry, skipper Mitchell Santner has impressed with seven wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 4.85.

Ad

Trending

India vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy Final: Telecast channel in India

In India, the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy final will be available on Star Sports network channels and Sports18. As per Star Sports' official X handle, the India vs New Zealand summit clash can be followed live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 and Sports18 1.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2025 Champions Trophy final will start at 2:30 PM IST, while the live coverage will begin at 1:30 PM. The toss will be held at 2:00 PM.

India vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy Final: Live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy final will be available on JioHotstar. The live streaming of the big match can be watched on both the JioHotstar app and the website.

Ad

India vs New Zealand: Head-to-head record in ODIs

India and New Zealand have met 119 times in one-day format, with the Men in Blue having a 61-50 lead in the head-to-head numbers. One match ended in a tie, while seven ODIs produced no result. India beat New Zealand by 44 runs when the teams clashed in the group stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news